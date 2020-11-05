BY KATHLEEN BUSO
“She loved reading and writing, and was also a thinker and a philosopher. During her entire adult life she belonged to various groups, exploring the meaning of life, and not surprisingly, concluded that what mattered most was simply, love.”
These moving words were part of a loving tribute paid to a 92 year old lady named Ruth. Ruth was a wife, mother, sister, friend, volunteer and advocate, and at the end of her life, she was also a Hospice Northwest client. Her life was full and meaningful, but her last months were difficult after she was diagnosed with cancer. It was at this time that Ruth’s family reached out to Hospice Northwest to request compassionate support for their mom.
Janis, a HNW volunteer, began visiting Ruth in June 2016 - several times per week, for the last five months of Ruth’s life.
Janis has many happy memories of her time spent with Ruth. “As a long time HNW volunteer, I am fortunate to have met wonderful clients and their families over many years. My introduction to Ruth came on a sunny summer day in her room with a view of Lake Superior. This view became the basis for more than a few of our shared conversations.
Ruth’s full, cheerful smile would greet me as I entered her room, expressing her joy at receiving a visitor; at times she asked for details about my life apart from our visits, but mostly she was simply comforted by my presence in a chair by her bedside.
At quiet times, as she napped, I observed the many cards or a small jar of wildflowers gracing her windowsill. These cheery offerings showed Ruth’s family’s love for her.
Ruth enjoyed sharing memories of her upbringing and these stories allowed me to see her as a child and young woman. A phrase comes to mind that I think exemplifies Ruth’s life journey – There is a calmness to a life lived in gratitude, a quiet joy.
As a volunteer, we bring a quiet, calming presence, listening without interruption, and providing emotional and spiritual support with a gentle touch. For families, knowing the HNW volunteer is visiting provides respite and reassurance that their loved one is in capable hands. I am thankful to have met Ruth and her family.”
Peter and Mary, Ruth’s children, were very grateful for the support they received from Janis and Hospice Northwest. “Not only did Janis help provide loving and supportive care, she communicated with the family and put our hearts and minds at ease knowing our mom was not alone”.
A few years later, in December 2019, Hospice Northwest was again able to step up to support this same family. Ruth’s sister Mary was declining. A single woman without children, Mary was living in Toronto but moved to Thunder Bay to be closer to her niece and nephew. Mary was quite frail when she arrived, and the family felt she needed more support than they could provide, especially since nephew Peter was leaving town for several weeks. And so Hospice Northwest’s Quick Response Team was called in.
The team is made up of Hospice Northwest Volunteers who are specially trained to respond to client cases that are more urgent and/or challenging in nature.
From December 2019 to March 2020, Mary was visited daily by one of her dedicated volunteers. Unfortunately, with the onset of Covid-19, our ability to offer face-to-face services to Mary and her family was brought to an abrupt halt.
Despite the interruption in services, Mary’s nephew Peter was very grateful. “I would like to thank Hospice Northwest for the wonderful and ‘so-personal’ supports they have offered to my mother and my aunt. As well, for the years of such service they have provided to so many people in this small city of ours.”
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Hospice Northwest greatly. Our organization is all about being able to offer the kind of compassionate support that clients like Mary and her family rely on. In order to continue to fulfill our mission, Hospice Northwest has had to redefine how we offer our services. As we restructure and re-train our volunteers on how to visit clients safely using proper protective equipment, our expenses continue to rise, and so we must turn to supporters in our community to ask for monetary assistance. Your donations will help provide comfort to clients like Mary and Ruth and to their families.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.