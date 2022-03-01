Hospice volunteer recruitment drive launched in the region

BY KATHLEEN BUSO
It’s ‘bring your dog to work day’ at Geraldton’s John Owen Evans Residence. But in this case, the work is all voluntary and all done from the heart!
The workers are two dedicated Hospice Northwest volunteers from our Geraldton Regional Program, Chris and his best canine pal Dale. Chris is a veteran volunteer with HNW who graduated from the palliative care training course in 2007 and has been supporting clients in Geraldton ever since. His dog Dale is a 14 year old female Havanese who has been a volunteer for 10 years at both the long term care facility and the Geraldton District Hospital.
Chris describes the reaction from his clients when he brings Dale to work, “She always brings joy to the clients and because of the large Francophone community, she knows how to answer to "give me your paw" in both official languages.”
Hospice Northwest’s Regional Program Coordinator, Teresa Roberts, manages the Geraldton hospice visiting volunteers, along with volunteers in Longlac, Nipigon, Terrace Bay/Schreiber, Manitouwadge and Marathon. These specially trained palliative and grief volunteers offer support to seniors who are living in long term care homes, individuals who are facing the challenges of a life limiting illness and their families, and those who are grieving after the death of a loved one.
Teresa’s role as Regional Program Coordinator is a busy one. She ensures that all aspects of Hospice Northwest Services are available to those who live in these smaller communities. This includes recruiting volunteers, helping to coordinate the specialized palliative care training and then matching volunteers with clients.
Teresa is currently launching a volunteer recruitment drive and encouraging regional community members to contact her if they are interested in learning more about the role of a hospice volunteer.
Currently, Hospice Northwest has 33 active and dedicated Regional volunteers who work tirelessly to visit and provide companionship to those in need. However, Teresa would love to see those numbers go up.
“We are hopeful we can recruit at least 5 new Regional volunteers to take part in the spring training session. Hospice volunteering is a wonderful way to give back to your community. We are looking for people from all walks of life, especially those with a second language. There is nothing more rewarding than being able to match a volunteer and a client who share a similar culture and background”.
Hospice services in the smaller communities are quite varied. In addition to the pet therapy program, volunteers in Geraldton also provide music therapy, which enables clients to enjoy the magic that music can bring.
Teresa describes the services in the rest of the Region. “Our volunteers in Nipigon always go that extra mile to help out, taking clients out for drives, travelling around the area, providing socialization and support, accepting new clients when called upon, even during the pandemic, as both the hospital chaplain and some essential care providers are also hospice volunteers.
Our Marathon volunteers spend much of their volunteer time with clients in Peninsula Manor, a Seniors Supportive housing facility, organizing and hosting events such as sing-a-longs, birthday parties and church services. The community members at Peninsula Manor also put together a team and hiked in last year’s Hike for Hospice, bringing in much needs funds for the organization.
We also have two Marathon volunteers who work with their clients in hospital, helping with face time meetings with families and making their clients’ days brighter with their visits.
In Terrace Bay, Hospice Northwest volunteers hold bingos on Wednesday nights during which the residents look forward to testing their skills and winning a prize.
One of the Terrace Bay volunteers has also been able to help her client through extra education and enjoys being able to add that additional support.
In Manitouwadge we have a great group of volunteers who are anxiously waiting to get back into hospital and LTC when all the Covid-19 restrictions have been removed. One of our volunteers has been taking grief clients from the area, as we have a wait list to provide support for those in need of grief support”.
If you are interested in finding out more about Hospice Northwest and the volunteer training program, please give Teresa a call at (807) 626-5570 ext. 5577 or send her an email at Regionalcoordinator@hospicenorthwest.ca
Additional information can be found on our website at https://www.hospicenorthwest.ca/volunteer/
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
