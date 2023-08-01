Hospice Volunteers: Ordinary People with Extraordinary Hearts

BY TERESA ROBERTS
Hospice Northwest Regional Program Coordinator
VOLUNTEERS are just ordinary people with extraordinary hearts. They offer the gift of time to listen and to provide support to those in need. They expect no pay yet the value of their work knows no limits. They know the unexpected joy of a simple hug. Volunteers are just ordinary people who reach out and make a difference that can last a lifetime.
Have you ever considered becoming a volunteer to help those in your community who are facing health challenges or grieving the loss of a loved one? Hospice Northwest Services offers the support of a compassionate volunteer to help families who are faced with the illness of a loved one. Our volunteers sit at the bedside of those who are in their last days, help with group activities to brighten the lives of those in Long Term Care, and offer palliative care support for those who need a compassionate visitor.
I would like to share the story of one of our new volunteers whose family was able to have dedicated Hospice volunteers to support her father during his end of life journey. The volunteers inspired her to reach out to Hospice Northwest and begin the training to become a volunteer herself.
Dawn has shared the following story in the hopes that she can encourage others to reach out to Hospice Northwest and become a part of a team of dedicated volunteers in their community:
“In May 2022, we quickly discovered that my father, who had some ongoing health concerns and was admitted to hospital, would not be going home and was in fact going to die. We made the decision to move him to palliative care in the Nipigon hospital, where he could be comfortable and I could easily spend time with him. This was understandably a very difficult time for us that was compounded by the fact that he had no other family to support him other than myself.
Our hospital was very supportive and allowed me to stay with him in his room for the week he was there. It was so difficult to watch him slip away a little more every day. In the first couple of days, the Nipigon hospice team offered to have someone from Hospice Northwest reach out and see if they could do anything to help. A local volunteer, Phyllis, contacted me to see if I’d like to have her come and sit with my dad so that I could leave the hospital for a bit. I was very hesitant to leave him but knowing he wouldn’t be alone and that I needed to take care of myself too convinced me to take advantage of the offer.
I was able to go get a tea, sit by the water for a bit, and process what was happening. I returned in an hour to discover that they had had a great visit and spent the hour chatting while she crocheted beside his bedside. I was so grateful for the compassion and concern she showed my dad. I only had her come in twice that week but those were the only opportunities I felt I had to take a breath for a bit.
I had always been interested in volunteering in a similar capacity but had thought it was something I would look into when I retired and had more time to devote. My experience made me realize that there was no reason to wait and that I could certainly give some time such as Phyllis had. Soon after, I saw an article in my local paper looking for a hospice volunteers. I took this as a sign to look into the application process and start my journey as a Hospice Northwest volunteer and I am so glad I did. I am still in the training process but am impressed with their level of professionalism and support provided at all levels. I can only hope to one-day impact someone or their family as much as they impacted me. Please consider becoming a volunteer. You have the ability to make a difference in someone’s life too and make moments matter.”
If you are interested in learning more about volunteering with Hospice Northwest Services, please visit www.hospicenorthwest.ca for more information or call us at 807-626-5570.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
