Hospice Northwest Launches Annual Campaign
BY KATHLEEN BUSO
Imagine what it would be like to be in your mid 50’s – what many consider to be the prime of life - and to be living with an incurable disease that is slowly taking away your ability to walk, talk, and even feed yourself.
Imagine if you had minimal family support and relied on paid care workers to meet your most basic needs.
Now imagine, for the last two years, you’ve had a compassionate and caring visitor whose beautiful smile and kind eyes have brought joy to your life with each of her visits. That visitor, Sue, is a Hospice Northwest volunteer. And up until the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Sue had been visiting her client, Bob, several times a week, often bringing him coffee and chocolate and sharing funny stories to brighten his day.
Finally, imagine how difficult it was for Bob – and for Susan – to have those visits come to a screeching halt when Thunder Bay’s long term care homes went into lock down because of the coronavirus.
With the onset of the pandemic, Hospice Northwest staff and volunteers scrambled to find ways to continue to support clients like Bob, even though face-to-face visits were impossible.
We quickly realized that our 34-year-old organization would be greatly impacted by this worldwide pandemic. Our agency is built on personal visits, holding hands, compassionately listening and helping individuals, as well as their families, at the end of their lives. As each day presented new Covid-19 protocols, we began to feel helpless in determining how to continue to provide the compassionate support we are known for.
Our staff quickly realized that we needed to pivot and be flexible in the way we supported our clients.
Cherie Kok, Hospice Northwest’s executive director explains, “We switched gears, re-focused and started serving our clients differently.
“We started using technological devices such as iPad to reach our clients. Skype and FaceTime visits became the new norm. Visits with more ambulatory clients were held outdoors, in backyards or court yards of LTC residences, when guidelines permitted”.
Kok explains that a new service called Support-a-Senior was developed, a program that focuses on telephone visits with isolated seniors in our community who do not have access to other support systems. In addition, Hospice Northwest staff were noticing an overwhelming increase for grief services, and the organization developed new online grief groups to meet the demand.
“We are so proud that our team worked quickly, and our volunteers rose to the challenge!” says Kok.
But despite all of Hospice Northwest’s best efforts, Sue’s client Bob admits that nothing replaces the comfort of a face-to-face visit.
“I miss seeing your face!” he told Sue on their last Skype call.
And so both client and volunteer were thrilled when the long term care home Bob lives in began allowing visits again. Susan immediately got a Covid-19 test. Hospice Northwest provided the necessary personal protective equipment and the training to use it effectively. Once her test came back negative, Sue began to visit several times a week, knowing full well that a second wave of the virus might put a stop to their time together once again.
Sue describes Bob’s reaction on seeing her after months of being apart: “Bob was so happy, he actually started crying when I arrived. He just kept saying how very much he missed our visits”.
Sue and Bob’s story is just one of dozens that we hear at Hospice Northwest each week. Hospice volunteers like Susan truly make a world of difference to our clients’ quality of life.
However, the difficult reality is that this pandemic has not only interfered with our ability to provide in-person support. It has also greatly affected the financial position of the organization. The additional costs required to revamp our programs and to prepare and train our volunteers in the best practices to ensure safe and socially distanced visits is taking its toll on us.
Hospice Northwest has just launched our 2020 Annual Campaign: How We Die Matters. Please consider making a small donation so that our caring volunteers can continue to provide compassionate support, either in-person or virtual, to clients like Bob during his final days.
To find out more about our services, or to donate to the 2020 Annual Campaign, please visit our website at www.hospicenorthwest.ca
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
