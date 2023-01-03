HUUG Children’s Grief Program Expands into the Region

BY CHERIE KOK
According to a research report published by Children and Youth Grief Network, in 2016 an estimated 39,000 Canadian children under the age of 18 experienced the death of a parent or sibling that lives in their home. This equates to over 15,000 grieving children in Ontario, and three children in every Ontario school.
In response to the unique needs of grieving children, Hospice Northwest launched Help Us Understand Grief (HUUG), a new program to the Thunder Bay community. We are pleased to announce that this beneficial and well received program will soon be made available in many communities to the east of Thunder Bay.
Hospice Northwest and North of Superior Counselling Services (NOSP) have formed a partnership in order to offer HUUG in the communitiesof Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Marathon, Manitouwadge, Geraldton and Longlac. In order to coordinate the HUUG program in the region, Hospice Northwest has hired a new Children’s Grief Coordinator, Felicia Hiscock. Felicia comes to Hospice Northwest with a rich background in social services and education. She was a principal and teacher with the Peel District School Board for many years. Felicia has a degree in Psychology as well as Education. Prior to becoming an educator, she worked in the social services sector. Hospice Northwest is pleased to welcome Felicia to our team as she takes on the role of Children’s Grief Coordinator (HUUG).
The HUUG program was developed by Heart House Hospice in Mississauga, Ontario, where it has been offered since 2016. Hospice Northwest is very fortunate to have received training and materials from Heart House Hospice so that our own HUUG program could be made accessible within the smaller communities of Northwestern Ontario.
Hospice Northwest launched our first HUUG workshop in Thunder Bay in June 2022. The workshops are run by a group of trained HUUG facilitators who join forces to deliver monthly events to children and their guardians. The workshops are designed for children who have lost a significant family member or person in their lives. The play-based activities are varied and are suitable for children aged 4-16. The fun but therapeutic activities teach children coping strategies so that they can deal with the complex feelings they experience due to their grief.
Paula Bentz, grandmother to a HUUG participant describes her appreciation for the program: “It gave us a place for children to go and talk about their feelings and know that it is ok to talk about their feelings in a safe place.” She goes on to say, “It was a very friendly relaxed environment taught by a group of compassionate professionals and quite honestly we felt hugged and supported throughout the workshops.”
In order to bring HUUG to the smaller communities outside Thunder Bay, Hospice Northwest is looking for WEEKEND HUUG facilitators. In each community we would like to recruit teams of Early Childhood Educators/ Teachers and Social Workers or Counsellors. Weekend HUUG Facilitators will take on the delivery of one monthly workshop in each community. These paid facilitators will be trained by Hospice Northwest to deliver the workshops to the children in their own communities. The time commitment would be one Saturday a month. Once we receive applications at HNW from interested candidates, we will arrange interviews in late January and early February 2023. Deadline for applications is Friday January 27. Felicia will then be holding a first meeting with her facilitator team in late February, with the official HUUG training to follow in late March.
The HUUG program itself will be offered in many communities in May and June of 2023. Hospice Northwest will work with NOSP and local schools to announce when the workshops will be starting and in which communities. Interested families in any community east of Thunder Bay can contact Felicia at any time to register their child for a HUUG workshop near them.
For more information about HUUG or becoming a HUUG Weekend Facilitator, please call Felicia Hiscock at 807-626-5570 (ext. 5576) or email her at felicia@hospicenorthwest.ca.
