BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Robert Emmons, the world’s leading gratitude expert, views gratitude as consisting of two components. The first part involves acknowledging the goodness in the world and in our lives. In the second part, there is a recognition that the sources of this goodness are outside of ourselves. Emmons states, “We acknowledge that other people…gave us many gifts, big and small, to help us achieve the goodness in our lives."
Gratitude is about noticing and reflecting upon things you are grateful for; it involves focusing on what you have rather than what you lack.
There are many benefits associated with gratitude. Research shows that practicing gratitude increases happiness, decreases depression, and improves relationship satisfaction. Grateful people are less stressed, more resilient in times of crisis, and experience more positive emotions. Improved sleep and strengthened immune systems are additional benefits to having an attitude of gratitude.
Here are three science-based methods for cultivating gratitude in your life:
GRATITUDE JOURNAL
Take time each week to write about what went well or about what you are grateful for. Set a number for how many things you will write about (e.g., 3 to 5). These can be relatively large or small in importance.
Decide when you will write in your gratitude journal. Journaling before bed provides the opportunity to review your day and reflect on what went well. Morning journaling has the added benefits of beginning your day with positivity and priming you to recognize good things throughout the day.
Don’t journal every day; research suggests that 1 to 3 times per week is more beneficial than journaling every day.
If you prefer technology-based tools, try using a gratitude journaling app such as Happyfeed: Gratitude Journal, Morning! Gratitude Journal, or Gratitude: Diary, Vision Board.
GRATITUDE LETTER
Writing a heartfelt letter of gratitude and appreciation can increase happiness for up to a month after you have written the letter.
Think of someone you are thankful for, perhaps a family member, coworker, friend, teacher, or mentor. In the letter, express your appreciation for them, and explain what they did and why you are thankful.
SAVOURING WALK
Set aside 20 minutes to take a walk outside each day for a week. The goal is to pay attention to—and savour—the beauty all around you.
Focus not only on the visual experience but also on noticing any pleasant sounds, smells, and textures along the way.
Acknowledge each positive thing in your mind and take the time to ensure it registers in your conscious awareness. Contemplate what it is that makes each of these things so pleasurable.
To learn more about gratitude, visit the Greater Good Magazine website at greatergood.berkeley.edu. This site turns scientific research into stories, tips, and tools for a happier life and a more compassionate society.
The Greater Good in Action website (ggia.berkeley.edu) is another excellent resource. This site presents the best research-based methods for a happier and more meaningful life in a well-organized, easy-to-use format.
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
