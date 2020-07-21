Is happiness under your control?

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
A lot of research has been done on happiness over the past two decades. In 2000, a new field of psychology began, called positive psychology, which focused on understanding what makes life worth living. This area of study seeks to understand positive psychological concepts, such as optimism, resilience, well-being, self-esteem, and happiness.
Happiness, as defined by positive psychology researcher and author Sonya Lyubomirsky, is “the experience of joy, contentment, or positive well-being, combined with a sense that one’s life is good, meaningful, and worthwhile.” Few would argue that we all want to live happy lives. But what determines our happiness? Is it under our control?
In 2005, a “happiness pie chart” was proposed by researchers Lyubomirsky, Sheldon, and Schkade to explain the determinants of our happiness. About 50 percent of our happiness was determined by genetics, while 10 percent was attributable to life circumstances, and 40 percent to our intentional activities. However, this formula has been criticized for being over-simplistic and for failing to consider how genetics, life circumstances, and intentional activities can influence each other.
Over the past decade and a half, research has shed new insights into happiness. We have learned that the original pie chart, with its 50-40-10 formula, may have underestimated the extent to which genetics and life circumstances contribute to happiness. More recent research into the science of happiness suggests that genetics may account for as much as 70 to 80 percent of happiness. And life circumstances likely has a greater influence on happiness than the 10 percent figure originally proposed. Lyubomirsky and colleagues, in their 2005 study, defined “life circumstances” by demographic variables—age, income, education, race, and sex. However, the region in which the person lived was not taken into account when determining “life circumstances.”
Where we live is an important determinant of happiness, according to findings by the World Happiness Report, a survey that ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be. Based on a three-year average from 2017-2019, Canada placed 11th in the global ranking of happiness, after Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria, and Luxembourg. The ten least happy countries included Lesotho, India, Malawi, Yemen, Botswana, Tanzania, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, and Afghanistan. Social environmental factors, including having someone to count on, trust (as measured by the absence of corruption), a sense of freedom to make key life decisions, and generosity, were found to be key variables in explaining the happiness gap between the ten happiest and the ten least happy countries in 2019.
Given our evolving understanding of the significant role of heredity and life circumstances in determining happiness, where does that leave “intentional actions”? In other words, do we really have any control over our happiness?
Although intentional actions have less of an impact on happiness than originally thought, Lyubominsky and Sheldon write that, “happiness can still be pursued, but it is not ‘easy’.” How hard you have to work at being happy will depend on your genetic “set-point” (for happiness) and your life circumstances. Research has shown the following actions contribute to feelings of happiness: engaging in pleasurable activities daily, developing a more positive and optimistic mindset, practicing gratitude, being compassionate, being generous, engaging in small acts of kindness, practicing mindfulness, and finding meaning in your life.
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
