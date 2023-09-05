It takes a community

BY MELISSA HAZEN
HNWS Volunteer Coordinator
Hospice Northwest Services is a community organization that people don’t always know about, until they need our services. We work hard to spread the word, so that when someone gets an unexpected diagnosis, or finds out a family member is ill, they know they can turn to us for support. And of course, we couldn’t do what we do without our amazing volunteers.
The following story was shared by Darlene, a one-to-one client receiving palliative support from her amazing volunteer Carole.
“I remember times that I would be so exhausted from working my day job, along with my part time bartending job. It wasn't until I had come back from a much needed holiday to see some of my family that I had to make a trip to the ER.
I was hesitant to go because I had a bartending shift to work that night but because of the unusual amount of pain I was experiencing, I did finally decided to go.
It was here that the ER doctor found several lung nodules and proceeded to set up appointments with the thoracic surgeon, which led to more tests, only to find out that I had hit a trifecta of sorts with a diagnosis of Stage IV Renal Cell Carcinoma with metastases to both lungs and bones. That diagnosis came on October 29th, 2021 and with that, my life as I knew it was gone.
To say that I was beyond devastated is to put it mildly.
My life as I knew it was done and over with and without the love and companionship of my older brother Mike, I am not sure I could have coped with this huge diagnosis on my own. Mike dropped everything in his life in Edmonton, Alberta to drive to Thunder Bay and spend 6 weeks with me, helping me to get back on my feet and supporting me in any whatever way he could.
More out of town visits were to follow back to back, with my daughter and son-in-law arriving once my brother left and my bestie following when they left. So there was a period of time that I was not alone, and this was a huge help to my body, mind and soul.
But then there comes a time when everyone has to go back to their everyday and I found myself alone for the first time since my diagnosis. I was sad, lonely and missing my old life.
Hospice Northwest Services was recommended to me by a good friend, who was familiar with the program.
I did some googling because I wasn't sure this was the fit I needed at the time but found that this organization was much more than a ‘Hospice’.
I quickly filled out the online form and within a half hour Suzanne, the Palliative Care Coordinator, called and we set up a time for an in-house visit, where she would bring a volunteer who would be assigned to me.
Enter the lovely Carole. I cannot say enough about my palliative volunteer Carole. She comes with a wealth of knowledge, is ever so patient, and so very kind.
Our meetings are full of laughter and because we were book nerds from the get go, there is never a moment of silence - we often go over our meeting time.
She has accompanied me to cancer related appointments and we have visited the Friends of the Library to load up on even more books.
Carol is making this journey just a little sweeter and she will be with me on this journey for as long as she can. And this makes my heart very happy.
I cannot say enough good things about HNW Services. It is a gift to have such a wonderful team of individuals helping me as my cancer journey twists and turns. I am so very thankful for them.” - Darlene, Stage IV Renal Cell Carcinoma Patient
Hospice Northwest volunteers are the heart of our organization. Our volunteers are compassionate listeners with a caring attitude and the desire to give back to their community. If you feel you have those qualities, please give our Volunteer Coordinator a call at 807-626-5572 to find out more information about volunteering. You can also apply online at https://www.hospicenorthwest.ca/volunteer/
It only takes a few hours a month to be someone’s Carole.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
