BY VICTORIA EWEN
WHILE grief and loss can occur throughout the lifespan, it becomes even more commonplace as we age. During older adulthood, there is also the added component of recognizing our mortality. For some people, death is a natural part of the aging process, and they are ready to pass on when the time comes. However, some people develop a fear of death or dying. And while some anxiety about dying and death is natural and to be expected, “death anxiety” is not.
Death anxiety is where the fear of dying becomes overwhelming, impairing, and problematic in a person’s life. For example, death anxiety can present as obsessive and persistent thoughts about death and dying, denial that death is on the horizon and the refusal to make end-of-life plans or even avoidance of going out or engaging in activities to reduce the likelihood that death might occur. To prevent anxiety about death from becoming death anxiety, here are a few evidence-based strategies that might be helpful.
1) Engage in meaningful activities.
Research has found that older adults' involvement in meaningful activities is a protective factor regarding death anxiety. Part of this is the impact engaging in these activities has on self-esteem. People appear to be less concerned about dying when they feel good about themselves and what they are doing in their life. To do this, start by identifying your values. What qualities do you want to be remembered for displaying during your lifetime? Adventurousness? Compassion? Reliability? Try to ensure that you engage in activities that allow you to live these values in the time you have left.
2) Work on building acceptance.
While it can be hard to accept that you and your loved ones will inevitably die, refusing to accept reality makes it more challenging to cope. It also leaves you less likely to prepare effectively for the end of life, like creating a will or sharing your wishes for how you would like to die. This can be highly stressful for those who must make these decisions and leaves you without control over what happens at the end of your life. Acceptance does not necessarily mean being happy about the prospect of death, only that you are willing to drop any avoidance or denial associated with it and face it head-on as a part of reality.
3) Don’t resist your thoughts and feelings about death.
Trying to push away or get rid of thoughts and feelings typically backfires. It’s kind of like holding a beach ball underwater - while you can do it for a while, it is effortful and challenging, and eventually, it will pop up out of the water and hit you in the face! Similarly, the more we avoid thoughts and feelings, the more likely they are to come out in unhelpful or problematic ways and rarely go away permanently. Try to give yourself space to feel the anxiety when it comes up and to process your thoughts about death and dying. At the same time, try not to get stuck in your thoughts and feelings. Let them come and go at their own pace, find some distance from them, and refocus on engaging in meaningful activities.
4) Connect with loved ones and talk about it.
Much of the research on healthy aging identifies social connections as a critical component, so it is essential to ensure you maintain social relationships in whatever way possible. Also, sharing your thoughts and feeling with others at a similar life stage can help improve coping. And don’t be afraid to use humour (when appropriate), as this can often help alleviate the associated anxiety.
If you are worrying about death and dying, try these strategies and see if they help make thoughts and feelings associated with death a little more manageable.
