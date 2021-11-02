BY KATHLEEN BUSO
Shock, anger, denial, abandonment, numbness, pain, anxiety, loneliness, guilt, sadness, despair, shame, stress, rejection…
When someone you love dies by suicide, the emotions you experience can be overwhelming. You may feel that no one else understands what you are going through. Others may struggle to find the words to offer comfort. For many people, the stigma that surrounds death by suicide leaves them unable to share their grief.
Hospice Northwest is offering a safe space for those whose lives have been impacted by a loss due to suicide where they can come together to share their stories. A Suicide and Grief Die-alogues is being hosted on November 18 at the Da Vinci Centre, beginning at 7 pm.
Die-alogues is a series of discussion groups hosted by Hospice Northwest, intended to start meaningful conversations about end-of-life issues.
The host for the evening is Margie Uurainen, one of Hospice Northwest’s Hearts and Hope grief group facilitators and an individual whose own life was personally impacted when her husband died by suicide in 1991.
Margie explains her feelings at that time: “I experienced a myriad of emotions ranging from confusion, anger, guilt, relief and a fear of judgement from others, which were in a constant state of conflict.
In time, I’ve learned that an alchemy occurs when people come together with a pure intention of sharing their story. I also understand the importance of being heard without judgement.
Hospice Northwest believes in the importance of offering a platform to be able to have these difficult conversations.
I’ve dedicated the last thirty years of my life offering support to those new in grief. I’m a firm believer in the fact that anything talked about can be managed and why I support this endeavour with my whole heart”.
The guest speaker for the event is Scott Chisholm, a career first responder, professional firefighter and former paramedic. Scott is also a photographer, storyteller and founder of Collateral Damage: Images of Those Left Behind by Suicide.
Scott’s live was forever changed at 17, when his father died by suicide.
Chisholm is passionately committed to bringing the topic of suicide out of the darkness that surrounds it, dispelling the shame and stigma by encouraging conversations and by sharing stories of loss.
Scott shares his experience on how talking about suicide can help us begin to recover from our grief: “The impact of losing a loved one to suicide affects each one of us often very differently, even in the same family. As another survivor of suicide loss told me, “it’s like dropping a fine piece of china and as it shatters, pieces embed in those closest but all in different ways. Some deeper than others.” After reading and hearing stories from more than a thousand survivors of suicide loss over the past 10 years, one common theme is that when we are invited to share our story without judgement, blame or shame, we begin to heal.”
Scott began the Collateral Damage project in 2009. “The idea of putting a face to the loved ones and friends of those who have died by suicide had been with me for over ten years. I passionately believe that by stepping “out of the dark” and showing that I am a survivor of suicide, it will help those who are faced with a similar life changing experience today. I also believe that a collection of images of survivors will not only create a path of healing but also help with the social stigmas that continue to plague the issues of suicide and mental health.”
Hospice Northwest grief program coordinator, Jessica Jaworski, encourages individuals who are grieving after a death by suicide to reach out for help. “Not only are we hosting the Die-alogues event on November 18th, but we also offer one-to-one grief support with our specially trained volunteers and group support in our Hearts and Hope Grief and Bereavement program. On February 22, we will hold a 2 hour workshop focusing on suicide loss, led by Margie Uurainen. There will also be a Traumatic Loss Support Group held weekly from March 15th to April 19, 2022”.
Please contact Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 to register for Die-alogues or to find out more about our other grief support programs.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.