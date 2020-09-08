BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
The coronavirus pandemic has stretched on six long months, and we continue to live with significant uncertainty about the future. And with back-to-school right around the corner, as well as the potential second wave of COVID-19, the “unknowns” have been piling up for parents and children alike.
Dr. Kate Sweeny, a psychologist who studies the psychological effects of uncertainty, explains that, “Waiting periods are marked by two existentially challenging states: We don’t know what’s coming, and we can’t do much about it. Together, those states are a recipe for anxiety and worry.”
Given all the uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, it’s no wonder anxiety is running high!
Returning to school after summer holidays is always an adjustment for kids; however, due to COVID-19, this year will undoubtedly present with some additional challenges. Kids have been out of school for half a year now, and have had to adjust to many changes along the way. For several months, they were socially isolated from friends, extended family, and formal supports. For many, especially teens, staying up late and sleeping in became the norm. Learning from home was vastly different from being at school.
This year when our kids return to school, make mental health a priority—theirs and yours.
Help your child by giving them the time they need to adjust to new routines. At home, bedtime, morning, and after school routines will need to be re-established, and at school they will need time to acclimate to their new routine, as well as to the numerous changes brought about by COVID-19 (e.g., wearing a mask all day, physically distancing, hand washing protocols, etc.). Modify your expectations and be patient.
Keep in mind that some stress and anxiety is normal during this time. Because of the long break (due to COVID-19), kids may have difficulties getting back into a learning mindset, navigating the social aspects of school, or managing worries about their personal safety. Also, watch out for emotions such as irritability or anger, as anxiety can sometimes present in these ways.
Keep the lines of communication open, and check in regularly with your child. Replace “How was your day?” with more interesting questions, such as “What was the best part of your day? Did anything happen that you disagreed with or didn’t like?” Also, if your child shares their feelings with you, thank them for doing so. Let them know you understand, and avoid the urge to jump in and provide a quick fix.
Watch for potential red flags that could signal a mental health issue. Common red flags for anxiety include emotional reactions that are out of proportion to the situation, physical symptoms such as stomachaches and headaches, anticipatory worry, and avoidance of certain situations. If, at any time, you are worried about your child’s mental health, access supports through their school or within the community.
Take care of yourself, too. Relax, breathe, and take it one day at a time. Manage your anxiety. Focus on what you can control.
The era of COVID-19, with all the changes, uncertainties, and unknowns, has been hard on everyone. Be patient with yourself and with others—everyone is trying their best. Remember, we are living in different times, so we need to modify our expectations and goals accordingly. In the wise words of Dr. Emily W. King, “Do not go into this year with 2019 goals. This is 2020. Have 2020 goals. Safety. Connection. Mental wellness. Physical health. Maintain relationships.”
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
