St. Joseph’s Care Group has a new President and CEO
BY ST. JOSEPH'S CARE GROUP
In September 2021, Kelli O’Brien moved from Newfoundland to take up her new role as President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Care Group (SJCG). We caught up with Kelli to get her thoughts on the challenges and opportunities of Northwestern Ontario, and what’s next.
On her roots
I was born in North Bay, Ontario. My dad was in the military so I lived many different places in Canada growing up. However, I have lived in Newfoundland for most of my adult life so I tend to say I am from Newfoundland!
On northern and rural health care
One of the things that I'm finding unique about St. Joseph’s Care Group (SJCG) is the breadth of services and programs that we provide. I have been impressed with how responsive SJCG has been to meet client needs in the Northwest. Our staff recognize the challenges of the geography and burden of travel for clients, promoting care close to home as possible through innovative means and partnerships. It’s remarkable to see such a range of healthcare providers working together and supporting each other to provide safe, quality care within the client’s home community whenever possible.
On exploring the Northwest
My husband and I have only had time to do a little bit of exploring but we have a list of places we want to see. We’ve been to Kakabeka Falls and the Sleeping Giant Park. I visited a colleague in Atikokan which was a lovely drive. The landscape here is beautiful, similar to Newfoundland, with a lake instead of an ocean. And I am excited to see the Northern Lights!
On the pandemic
In the immediate term, we will continue to adapt and respond to protect clients and preserve the health care system. The support from clients and families has been incredible, taking the many changes in stride and following protocols – like screening and wearing masks – to keep each other safe.
Our staff have been creative, leaning into new technologies and new ways to deliver care from virtual services to virtual visits. The Isolation Shelter continues to operate, giving those experiencing homelessness or are underhoused a safe place to voluntarily self-isolate. And our Incident Management Team – consisting of leadership and key health professionals – is continually monitoring the local, provincial and national situation, as well as the guidance of public health, to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep clients, visitors and staff safe.
Our top priorities
Of course, continuing to respond to the pandemic and also preparing for what comes next is forefront. We’re also moving forward with our Strategic Plan: Here for You When You Need Us. As the Chronic Disease Regional Referral Lead, we’re deploying new technologies across Northwestern Ontario to match people to the right care providers as quickly and close to home as possible, and have already implemented a new pathway for wound care.
We’re furthering the use of technology through two pilot programs. The first is a remote care monitoring program that follows clients for 30 days following discharge from St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Geriatric Assessment Rehabilitative Care unit to ensure a successful transition home. The second offers geriatric psychiatry support for clients with depression and anxiety to self-manage at home, maintaining their independence with monitoring from the Outpatient Geriatric Psychiatry Program.
I’m humbled to be part of Walking with Humility, which is our path to developing relationships and practices with Indigenous Peoples. This Indigenous-led work is guided by Elders, and is bringing the traditions, culture, practices and ceremony back to the land and spaces where it should rightfully be expected. We will continue with teachings to support our staff in delivering care that is culturally safe, and creating appropriate environments for care delivery.
Warm Greetings for the Holidays
The holiday season is a time for reflection and rejuvenation. As I reflect on my short time with SJCG, stories about and seeing first hand the acts of humility, strength, generosity and perseverance have left me truly grateful. I wish you and your loved ones peace and happiness throughout the holidays and the new year to come.
