CHANGING THE CONVERSATION
BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
ONE in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem in any given year. That’s a whopping seven million people. Clearly, we are all affected by mental health difficulties, either through our own experience, or through a friend, family member, or co-worker. Despite the fact that mental health issues affects us all, mental health stigma is still present in our society.
But is the stigma lessening at all? A 2017 story on Global News suggests it is. They cited research by Ipsos, a large polling firm, that found 42 per cent of survey respondents had talked to someone about their mental health over the past year, and the vast majority (85 per cent) said mental health is as important as physical health. Similarly, after evaluating more than 75 anti-stigma programs, the Mental Health Commission of Canada’s Opening Minds Initiative stated that stigma can be significantly reduced, but “requires the collective effort of all Canadians — at home, at work, in schools, in the media, and on the frontlines of healthcare.”
Overall, we have made some progress in reducing mental health stigma, but we still have a way to go. The following are some important ways to make a difference in reducing mental health stigma:
1. Share your personal experiences. Several celebrities have been in the spotlight for their willingness to speak out about their own struggles with mental health. For instance, Lady GaGa has talked openly about having post-traumatic stress disorder, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has shared his difficulties with anxiety, and wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson has been forthcoming about his battle with depression.
Although celebrities have considerable influence in changing the public’s perceptions and attitudes towards mental health, you don’t need to be a celebrity to make a difference. The One Brave Night campaign, launched by the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health (CAMH) in 2015, encourages individuals to share their stories as a means of raising mental health awareness and inspiring hope. By talking openly about our own experiences, we help to normalize mental health issues, and to reduce the shame, stigma, and secrecy that often surrounds mental health problems.
2. Change how you think and talk about mental health. Think about mental health and physical health as being equally important. Avoid using derogatory terms or phrases such as “he’s psycho,” or “she’s mental.”
3. Reach out to others. Ask friends, family members, and co-workers how they are doing, especially if you notice a change in them. Let them know you are there for them. Keep in mind that individuals who are experiencing mental health difficulties often feel shame and guilt. They may feel like they are “defective” and may blame themselves for their difficulties. Let them know that what they are experiencing isn’t their fault and inspire a sense of hope.
4. Normalize caring for your mental health. In our society, we are expected to engage in activities such as exercising, healthy eating, and seeing our doctor when needed to maintain our physical health. Let’s place the same importance on activities that maintain our mental health, such as mindfulness meditation, positive self-talk, and seeing a therapist when mental health difficulties arise.
Collectively, by sharing our mental health experiences, changing how we talk and think about mental health, reaching out to others, and normalizing caring for mental health, we will be a powerful force in the battle to end mental health stigma.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, psychologist and CEO of Sullivan and Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
