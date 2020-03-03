SUBMITTED BY HOSPICE NORTHWEST
YOU know that old saying, that when you volunteer, you receive a lot more than you give? Well, I can tell you that as a Hospice Northwest volunteer, I’ve certainly found this to be true.
My journey to becoming a hospice volunteer began when my parents were older and required more support.
I knew the responsibility to care for their needs would fall on me, as I was their only child. I loved my mom and dad, and despite having a very busy life, I did everything I could to help them, supporting them for 10 years while they continued to live in their own home. When the time finally came that they needed more help than I could provide, we made the decision together to move them into a long-term care facility where they would get around the clock support.
Even after my parents died and I stopped going to the long-term care home, I would fondly remember the other residents and wonder how they were doing. My heart went out to them, as many of them didn’t have family to visit with them. Often times, there was no one to ask them about their day or share their thoughts with — no one was there to advocate for them. It was easy to see how lonely and isolated some of them were.
A quote from Lily Tomlin came to mind, “somebody should do something about that.” Then I realized I am somebody. A few days later I heard a Hospice Northwest ad on the radio for their spring training. I felt led to this work, and so I applied to their volunteer program that night.
Several days later I received a call from the volunteer coordinator, who invited me in for an initial screening interview. They asked me questions about myself and my goals as a volunteer, and told me more about Hospice Northwest.
During that meeting, I signed up for their training program. The training consisted of 13 online modules and four in-person sessions that covered a variety of practical and useful topics, from different cultural perspectives on death, to family dynamics and how to talk to someone whose loved one is dying.
I found the training to be comprehensive, easy to understand, and it was great to be able to learn at my own pace.
The in-person sessions followed shortly after, and were led by the volunteer coordinator and experts in the field of palliative care. I also got the chance to meet with others who attended the sessions, and bond with them as part of a team of trained volunteers who were working for the benefit of our community.
About three months later I was ready to start as a Hospice Northwest volunteer.
My police record check was submitted, I had completed the training, and I felt prepared to start visiting with individuals like those I had met in my parents’ long term care home.
I was invited back to the Hospice Northwest office for a post training interview, where the volunteer coordinator and I discussed which setting I would like to volunteer in. I was given a lanyard and volunteer ID card which I would wear when visiting with my client. During that same meeting, I met with their client services coordinator, who set up my introduction to Mary, my new client.
On the day of my first visit I was nervous, but excited to meet Mary. I knew I had the support of Hospice Northwest behind me. A schedule was developed that was convenient for both myself and my new client. As the visits progressed, I learned about Mary’s family and enjoyed hearing all the stories from her life when she was younger.
Sometimes she shared things with me that were difficult for her to talk to anyone else about. In her final moments, I was by her side, holding her hand so she knew she was not alone. Mary’s memory will stay with me always. I feel truly blessed to have been a part of her last journey.
If you are interested in becoming a Hospice Northwest volunteer, or would like more information, please give our office a call at 626-5570. Spring Volunteer Training will begin in mid-March 2020.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
