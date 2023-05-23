Daniel Brooks, a renowned Canadian theatre director who won a number of awards in a career that spanned over four decades, has died at 64.
A news release announcing his death says he died in Toronto on Monday after a long illness.
In his over 40-year career, Brooks was a director, writer, actor, producer and teacher, and frequently collaborated with other artists, including fellow Toronto natives Don McKellar and Tracy Wright, with whom he co-founded independent theatre troupe Augusta Company.
Brooks was nominated in 1992 for a Governor General's Literary Award in the drama category for "The Noam Chomsky Lectures," co-written with Canadian theatre artist Guillermo Verdecchia.
In 2001, Brooks was the winner of the inaugural Siminovitch Prize, which its website says recognizes artists who have made a significant creative contribution to theatre in Canada.
Brooks' family says a celebration of life will be held this summer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.
