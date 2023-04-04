OTTAWA - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a pet dog has been infected with H5N1 avian flu for the first time in Canada.
A news release from the agency says the dog in Oshawa, Ont., was infected after chewing on a wild goose.
The dog developed symptoms and died.
A necropsy completed yesterday showed its respiratory system was affected.
The federal government says the risk to Canadians remains low and that the risk of humans getting H5N1 flu from a pet is minor.
The government says pet owners should not allow pets to eat or play with dead wild birds and should not feed pets any raw meat from game birds or poultry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
