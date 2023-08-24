TORONTO - The timeless designs of Silk Laundry and streetwear by Indigenous-owned brand Section 35 are among the nominees for the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards this year.
Silk Laundry vies for best womenswear designer alongside Eliza Faulkner, Hilary MacMillan, Lamarque and RVNG Couture.
Section 35 scored a nomination for best menswear designer alongside École de Pensée, Frank And Oak and Raised by Wolves.
CAFA celebrates outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry.
Award categories are self-nominating, with a committee of industry experts voting on final nominees based on specified criteria.
The 10th anniversary award show gala is set for Oct. 14 in Toronto.
Here’s a look at the other nominees:
Best accessory designer: Biko, David Dunkley Fine Millinery, Dean Davidson, Lambert and Vitaly
Best outerwear brand: FREED, HiSO, Quartz Co. and Rudsak
Model of the year: Alexis Carrington, Angaer Adrop, Diane Chiu and Lauren Chan.
Fashion innovation: BlackCart, Blanka, Cash Labs and Olbrich Knitwear
Fresh face of the year (for an emerging Canadian model): Coco Labbee, Heather Diamond Strongarm, Kate McNamara, Nyawurh Chuol and Ryan Park
Best emerging talent in fashion: 3-Dimensional, Adidem Asterisks*, Dorian Who, Golshaah, Ouma and Ste. Marg. Scot.
Best emerging talent in accessories: Life Liveth, Lo’bat, Lunar Rain, Lunetterie Generale, Omi Woods and Steff Eleoff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.
