BY DR. STACI PERSON
WHAT is positive parenting? You may have heard the term tossed around before and wondered if you, as a parent, were in fact doing it. Well, if your main focus as a parent has been to fulfill your child’s physical and emotional needs while maintaining a respectful and nurturing relationship with them, chances are you are already doing it.
Positive parenting is about creating positive interactions with your child, noticing strengths and desired behaviours, and avoiding overly harsh or punitive consequences as a means of control or getting your child to do what you want them to do.
As you can imagine there are a lot of benefits associated with positive parenting, both short and long term. Research shows that positive parenting is associated with higher academic achievement in school, fewer behavioural problems, and stronger mental health in children (Amato & Fowler, 2002). Positive parenting is also associated with children maintaining better relationships and well-being into adulthood (Chen et al., 2019).
This all sounds wonderful, so you may be wondering how do I put this into action? Keep reading and you’ll find a few practical suggestions listed below.
Spend time with your child: Children naturally crave attention, so spending time with them is a simple and effective way to let them know that they are important to you and worthy of your time.
As little as 10 minutes a day of quality time with your child can lead to positive outcomes.
Don’t shy away from affection: Children need to feel loved and valued by their caregivers, and one way to ensure this is by showing affection. This doesn’t just mean hugs and kisses. Take time to say, “I love you” and make sure to use warm facial expressions and kind words in your everyday interactions.
Figure out their ‘love language’. If it’s words of affirmations, call them by a loving nickname, leave love notes in their lunch boxes, and speak highly of them in front of others. Similarly, for physical touch, snuggle on the couch or hold hands while you walk. For acts of service, help them tidy up their toys, cook them their favourite meal, or tuck them in at night. If their love language is quality time, give them your full attention, put away screens, and plan one-on-one outings or activities without their siblings. Gifts is another love language that is well suited for giving small inexpensive rewards for a job well done.
Validate their feelings: Children have their own thoughts and feelings that deserve recognition. When your child is faced with big feelings, it can be easy to dismiss the feelings unintentionally. For example, they fall and scrap their knee and you automatically react by saying, “You’re OK” in an attempt to console them while tears are rolling down their face. I’m sure many people can relate to this scenario, but by saying “You’re OK” when clearly the child does not feel OK, you’re invalidating their experience of pain and perhaps fear. Instead, try a validating statement, such as “Sweetie I can see you’re very upset, let’s see how your knee is.” Help them to label their feelings as the first step to managing them (i.e., name it to tame it). Also, try to be accepting of all feelings, including ones like anger. This doesn’t mean that you condone aggressive behaviour, but by acknowledging the feeling of anger and the reason behind it, you can help your child to self-regulate.
Following these small suggestions and sticking to it can make a huge difference. Remember, parenting doesn’t have to be perfect to be positive. Do the best with what you have and offer your unconditional love.
Generation Conversations is a monthly column alternating focus on children and seniors mental health to create awareness and offer knowledge of relevant issues and practical suggestions. The column is shared by Staci Person (children) and Victoria Ewen (seniors), psychologists at Sullivan and Associates Clinical Psychology. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
