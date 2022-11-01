BY KATHLEEN BUSO
The call came on May 30, in the late afternoon, as Tanice Marcella was driving home after visiting her father-in-law in Fort Frances.
“You’ve just won $11,000 in the Hospice Northwest 50/50 cash raffle!”
Disbelief turned to amazement and then to tears of gratitude, as Tanice thanked the Hospice Northwest staff person. As she explained later, the win couldn’t have come at a better time for Tanice and her family. “My husband and I had been traveling back and forth to Fort Frances on weekends for the past year. My father in-law was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and we commuted to try to provide some weekend support and relief during this sad time. This money meant that we could offset the debt we incurred from the cost of travel and days of work lost. It also meant we were able to spend more time with him in his final days. I can’t even begin to tell you what a difference this made in our finances.”
The story of how Tanice and her family benefited from the 50/50 raffle win is just one example of the many ways Hospice Northwest offers support to the caregivers in our community, as well as to those who are dealing with illness and grief.
“From our perspective, we were incredibly touched to hear that the funds from the raffle were going to benefit a caregiver in our community!”, says Cherie Kok, executive Director at Hospice Northwest. “Not only does the 50/50 raffle bring much needed funds to our organization to help us provide our essential services, but it also benefits the winners in ways we don't always realize”.
In recent years, Hospice Northwest has been developing additional programming in order to offer support to caregivers like Tanice who make a difference in the lives of others.
In addition to one-to-one caregiver support, Hospice Northwest offers a 5 week Caregiver Workshop every spring and fall which is designed to make the caregiver experience feel safer and less stressful for caregivers and their loved ones.
The next Caregiver Workshop is being offered Wednesday afternoons from 1 – 3 pm, from November 9 – December 5, 2022 via Zoom. Please contact Hospice Northwest to register.
A previous participant of the workshop shares her experience attending the course, “"The 5 week workshop was fantastic, it was so informative and gave me so many new tips on being a full time caregiver for my 97 year old Dad. The best thing I took away is the friendships I made with all the participants in the group. We have kept in touch on a biweekly basis and it is so refreshing to touch base and be able to talk with someone who completely understands your situation and what you are going through as they are going through the same thing."
Another service Hospice Northwest offers is a Dedicated Caregiver Support Line.
This telephone support line, monitored by a trained volunteer, is available to HNW clients and is designed to offer companionship and support to caregivers who need a compassionate listening ear.
Are you in need of Caregiver Support?
Our specialized services are available to help you feel supported during your caregiving role, whether you live in Thunder Bay or anywhere within the region to the east of Thunder Bay. You will be accepted without prejudice and encouraged to talk about your feelings, acknowledge your emotions, and explore options.
We're here to help. Please contact Deanna at 807-626-5578 or visit our website at https://www.hospicenorthwest.ca/services/caregiver-support/ for more information.
If you would like to support Hospice Northwest through the purchase of a 50/50 raffle ticket, please visit https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hospicenorthwest2022. Currently the total pot is at over $4300, with the winner taking home half. We are excited to see how big the pot will grow until the draw date of December 2, 2022. We are hoping that we will have another wonderful story to share about how the funds will be used to help our community.
The staff at Hospice Northwest are incredibly grateful to Tanice and to all who support our fundraising initiatives, such as our online 50/50 raffle. We could not continue to offer our caregiver, palliative and grief services without the support of all of our generous community members. Thank you Thunder Bay and Region!
