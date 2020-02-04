Reflections of a Hospice Northwest volunteer

"THAT must be so hard.”
“How can you do that?”
“It must be so depressing.”
“Good for you . . . I could never do that!”
BY SUSAN BAILEY
HOSPICE NORTHWEST VOLUNTEER
THESE are just a few of the comments that come our way when folks find out that we are Hospice Northwest Volunteers. In truth it is a privilege to be invited to share the palliative journey with a client. We define hospice as a philosophy of care, rather than a place. Hospice palliative care is focussed on living the best life that you can for as long as you can. For some, that may be years, for others it may mean a much shorter period of time. Palliative care includes optimizing symptom management but also supporting social, psychological, and spiritual care for the client and their “family”, whoever they define that family to be. Bereavement support is also a very important component of palliative care.
Hospice Northwest provides our volunteers with the opportunity to assist clients in a very significant way that is both comfortable and meaningful for the client and the volunteer.
After completing a comprehensive screening and training process, the new volunteer’s location, interests and time requirements are carefully considered when being matching with a client. Some volunteers prefer a longer-term relationship, during which their visits will most often occur in the client’s home, a retirement home, or a long term care home.
The volunteer may help with simple tasks such as grocery shopping or accompanying clients to an appointment . . . or they may just meet for a coffee and a chat. Often strong bonds, and even friendships, are formed as clients and volunteers discover similar interests and shared experiences.
Some of our volunteers find that they can make a significant contribution by supporting clients (and their caregivers) during the final hours or days at the end of life. This program, called Quick Response, is just that. Referrals come from hospitals, long term care homes, community agencies and families. Clients are in the final stages of their illness and the request is to be present when family members may be unavailable or sometimes when families feel more comfortable with someone to vigil with them, to help support them or perhaps to explain the dying process. This is often a very intense but extremely rewarding experience. Families express much appreciation for the involvement of the Quick Response Team. As a member of this team, I feel so rewarded by truly making a difference at such a critical time.
Another option for volunteers is to join a new program to Hospice Northwest, called Journey Home. The goal of this evolving and exciting new service is to provide palliative support to the vulnerably housed population here in Thunder Bay. We are currently working with clients at Shelter House, establishing trust and building relationships with clients and staff.
We recognize that many of these clients find receiving healthcare in a more structured environment (i.e. a hospital) challenging, especially as their physical well being declines. The residents and staff in these community “homes” struggle with the physical decline and all too frequent deaths of their friends and clients. We hope that the involvement of Hospice Northwest volunteers in the lives of these people will make a significant difference to them and to those who care for and about them.
And what about care after a death has occurred? Hospice Northwest volunteers are also active in supporting the bereaved, either in a one-to-one capacity or as part of a support group.
Some groups are very specific in nature, for those impacted by the death of a child, or by a suicide, for example. Grief work can be difficult . . . that’s why it is called work. The specially trained and committed volunteers understand the importance of bereavement support as a part of palliative care.
The role of a Hospice Northwest palliative care volunteer is an extraordinary privilege. I feel so fortunate to be involved.
Hospice Northwest is recruiting compassionate individuals for our spring training session. If you are interested in finding out more information about becoming a volunteer, please contact our office at 626-5570.
