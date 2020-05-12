Remember mental health

Pandemic created a perfect storm with the suddenness of rapid social changes
BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
It wasn’t that long ago—February and March of this year—that we were busily living our lives, doing all the wonderful things that we humans do. We were shopping, dining, travelling, vacationing, socializing, congregating, attending events, and planning our lives. Not to mention smiling, laughing, and chatting with each other when out in the community. But unbeknownst to us, a novel Coronavirus was making its way to North America, and was about to change our lives in ways we never could have imagined.
In late February, the first case of COVID-19 in Canada was documented. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. On March 17, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency, ordering the immediate closure of certain businesses, including restaurants, daycares, and theatres. On March 23, all non-essential Ontario businesses were ordered to shut down, and people were to socially distance by staying home. On March 30, closures were extended to all outdoor recreational facilities.
Within a matter of weeks, the world as we knew it had changed. Several conditions created the perfect storm for mental health difficulties—the suddenness of the pandemic and the rapid societal changes aimed at slowing the spread of it, the strict social distancing measures, and the growing uncertainty about the future, to name a few. The mental health repercussions have been significant. Fifty percent of Canadians report a worsening in their mental health over the past few weeks, according to a recent Angus Reid survey, while 44 percent feel worried and 41 percent feel anxious.
What’s more, there are concerns of an “echo pandemic” of mental health issues once the immediate threat of the virus has passed. “There’s going to be residual stress, depression, certainly financial pressures, learning how to re-engage with the world in this new way,” says Mark Henick, the National Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).
Taking care of your mental health during the pandemic is incredibly important. Here are some ways to stay well:
- TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF - When on an airplane, we are instructed to put on our oxygen mask first before helping others for good reason—if you run out of oxygen, you are incapable of helping others. Make sure you have the basics covered: good sleep, healthy eating, physical activity, and rest/relaxation. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for those around you.
- WORK ON YOUR MINDSET - During stressful times, it is all too easy to become mired in negativity. To combat this, spend time focusing on aspects of your life that are going well, and work on noticing things you are grateful for. To combat feelings of helplessness and anxiety, focus on things that you are able to control, while letting go of things beyond your control.
- SOCIALIZE (VIRTUALLY) - Aristotle famously stated, “Man is by nature a social animal.” While it is important to physically distance during the pandemic, maintaining social connectedness is critical. Use technology to stay connected. Keep in touch by chatting via videoconferencing, or even by using the good old-fashioned telephone. Try out new ways of virtually socializing, such as participating in a virtual movie night, playing games together virtually, or hosting a virtual social event.
- ACCESS VIRTUAL MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT - If you are in need of mental health support during the pandemic, you are not alone. Most mental health services offer virtual therapy through videoconferencing. Also, to help Canadians access mental health services during the pandemic, Health Canada has recently launched the new “Wellness Together Canada” website.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
