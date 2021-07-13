BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
With over half of all eligible Ontarians fully vaccinated and 78 percent having received one dose, a return to the workplace is on the horizon for many.
In 2021, almost one-third of the Canadian workforce is working remotely, compared with only four percent before the pandemic (Statistics Canada). Now that people have become accustomed to working from home, most aren’t clamouring to return to the office. In a recent survey by Leger and the Associated Press, 82% of Canadians said working from home has been a positive experience. In contrast, only 20% said they wanted to stop working remotely altogether and return to the workplace entirely.
Interestingly, the survey found that 40% of Canadians would like to split their workweek between home and the workplace post-COVID. Reasons for this included convenience, comfort, cost-saving, and increased productivity.
Many individuals who are returning to in-person work report feeling anxious. In a recent global survey of 4,553 full-time workers across five countries, there wasn’t a single respondent who reported having no anxiety about returning to the workplace.
The prospect of returning to on-site work is resulting in anxiety for many employees. Here are some evidence-based strategies to help with back-to-work anxiety.
Acknowledge and validate your feelings. Life during a worldwide pandemic has been challenging for everyone. The next phase—adjusting to a new normal—will have its own unique challenges. Keep in mind that anxiety is a normal response to the uncertainties that lie ahead.
Make a plan. Having a plan can help with feeling a sense of control over the future. Before returning to work, jot down the aspects that are making you feel anxious. Then, develop a plan for dealing with each item. For instance, if you are worried about feeling overwhelmed on your first day back, consider going in a day or two early to get your office set up and organized.
Have realistic expectations. Adjusting to a new routine takes time, so don’t expect perfection on day one. Simplify your schedule for the first few days as you ease back in.
After being away for so long, even simple tasks may feel unfamiliar. Remind yourself that it will take time for things to become second nature again.
Keep in mind that situations will inevitably arise that you didn’t foresee or plan for. Thus, a positive attitude and a flexible approach will be key. Develop a few mantras to get you through, such as, I can handle this, I got this, and I can do difficult things.
Talk with your employer. Given that anxiety is a natural response to uncertainty, talking with your employer about return-to-work expectations can help. If you have health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, ask your employer what steps they are taking to ensure the workplace is safe.
Put yourself out there. If the thought of being around others causes you anxiety, spend some time socializing before heading back to work. Begin with less anxiety-provoking situations (e.g., going for a walk with a friend). Once you feel comfortable, work your way up to more anxiety-provoking events (e.g., inviting a group of co-workers over for a barbecue).
Prioritize self-care. Engaging in self-care activities helps with managing stress and strengthens resiliency. Spend time doing things you enjoy and that are good for you. Some common self-care strategies include practicing mindfulness, relaxing, participating in physical exercise, pampering yourself, and engaging in a favourite hobby.
If you are interested in additional information, check out Return to the Workplace: A Psychological Toolkit for Heading Back to Work by CMHA Ontario. This guide has information for employees and employers to support individuals in returning to work.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
