BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Canadian children and teens have experienced numerous disruptions, changes, and losses since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. Ontario is in its second lockdown, and kids are once again unable to hang out with their friends or have play dates.
Since the pandemic began, kids have had to cope with numerous losses. These include team sports and competitions, extra-curricular activities (e.g., field trips, pep rallies, dances, school concerts), graduation ceremonies, and family vacations.
In addition, kids are experiencing increases in social isolation and are spending more time on technology.
A recent research report released by Sick Kids has shed some light on how kids are faring since the pandemic began. “I think it’s fair to say that kids are not alright right now,” says Dr. Daphne Korczak, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Sick Kids.
The study found that about 70 percent of children experienced a deterioration in mental health.
According to Korczak, “A significant proportion of kids have experienced depression, anxiety, irritability, and they’re just less able to buffer the day-to-day frustration, compared to their pre-pandemic self.”
The study also found that children are less motivated to partake in activities, cry more often, feel bored and restless, and are less hopeful.
Korczak noted that the degree of social isolation experienced by children was the most significant predictor of mental health difficulties.
But the story doesn’t end here. The good news is that children can get through significant periods of stress and adversity with the right supports.
After talking with over a dozen child development experts about whether children will be okay after the pandemic, Dastagir and Wong write, “What we heard was children need what they always have: caregivers who are present and emotionally available. They need people to help them make sense of uncertainty and loss, who can help them navigate fear and change.”
The following are important ways to lessen the effects of stress and isolation on children during the pandemic:
- Children can withstand stress and adversity with a strong support system. Therefore, one of the most important things we can do is provide loving support to children. Be available for them and respond with warmth and sensitivity.
- Take care of yourself. Remember, self-care isn’t selfish; it’s necessary.
- Watch for signs that a child may need help, such as appearing more sad, hopeless, irritable, or anxious. Pay attention to physical symptoms, such as changes in sleep or appetite or increased complaints of headaches or stomachaches. Also, monitor for regressive behaviour, as this may be a sign that a child is having difficulty coping.
- Be proactive and preventative. Don’t wait until the child’s symptoms are severe to access mental health services.
- Validate children’s feelings. For instance, saying, “I understand how hard this is for you”. Help them develop insight into their experiences. This can be achieved by helping them understand that they are making sacrifices so that others may live.
- Help children develop solutions to their problems (“How can we make things better for you?”).
- Maintain your child’s routine as much as possible.
- Set reasonable limits on technology use, and encourage participation in non-technology games and activities, reading, and creative pursuits.
- Encourage physical activity. Active play and physical exercise are important for physical and emotional development and managing stress.
For additional children’s mental health resources, please visit Children’s Mental Health of Ontario (cmho.org), Sick Kids (sickkids.ca), Youth Mental Health Canada (ymhc.ngo), and the Government of Ontario website (ontario.ca).
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.