BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Warning: This story discusses details of residential schools and may be upsetting to some readers.
The discovery of unmarked burial sites containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School shocked the nation, and triggered feelings of grief, anger, and frustration for many.
Kukpi7 Rosanne Caimir, the chief of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, described it as an “unthinkable loss,” adding that the children in the gravesite were undocumented deaths.
That sentiment was echoed by the the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, who called the finding “a tragedy of unimaginable proportions” and “a stark example of the violence the Canadian residential school system inflicted upon Indigenous peoples and how the consequences of these atrocities continue to this day.”
Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization in Manitoba described being filled with rage and grief upon learning of the remains of the 215 Indigenous children in Kamloops. “We are all reliving one of the darkest periods in our collective history.” “Every Canadian needs to know about this time and the generational trauma it caused,” said Chief Daniels.
Key Facts About Indian Residential Schools
Between the 1870s and the 1990s, more than 150,000 First Nations, Métis, and Inuit children were taken from their families and forced to attend ‘boarding schools’ designed by the federal government to assimilate Indigenous children into European culture and to “kill the Indian in the child.”
Over 138 residential schools existed in Canada.
Children were subjected to horrific physical, emotional, and sexual abuse; malnutrition, and diseases.
An estimated 6,000 Indigenous children died in residential schools (4,100 have been officially documented by the TRC’s Missing Children Project).
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded that residential schools were “a systematic, government-sponsored attempt to destroy Aboriginal cultures and languages and to assimilate Aboriginal peoples so that they no longer existed as distinct peoples.”
The TRC summary report referred to residential schooling as “an integral part of a conscious policy of cultural genocide.”
The Impacts of Indian Residential School Continue Today
The legacy that the Indian residential schools remains evident, says Senator Murray Sinclair, chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Michelle Good, award-winning author of the book Five Little Indians, would agree. She took exception with Prime Minister Trudeau “continuing in that speech that this is historical, that this is something in the past. It's not. The impacts continue today and they will continue for many, many years to come."
Jeffrey Schiffer, the executive director of Native Child and Family Services of Toronto also believes that the impact of the residential schools will continue for a long time to come. “I think people forget that colonization isn’t simply a feature of the past. It’s a ubiquitous feature of the present. We are still, in fact, living in the aftermath and inter-generational impact of residential schooling and mainstream child welfare,” commented Schiffer.
How Can Non-Indigenous People Help
Many non-Indigenous people have asked how they can help support Indigenous people who are grieving right now.
In their article titled “Non-Indigenous People—Here’s What You Can Do, Right Now,” Anna McKenzie and Jacqueline Ronson list seven ways to help support Indigenous people. Among the list are donating to organizations that support residential school survivors and their families, learning about Indian residential schools and its effects, and calling on your MP and other elected representatives to take action.
They caution, however, to avoid asking Indigenous people, especially those directly impacted by this tragedy, to be your teachers on this subject. Rather, do your own research (e.g., find public resources, talk to a librarian, etc. )
“Settlers Take Action” by the On Canada Project is another great resource. The oncanada.ca website contains links to both pdf and Instagram resources.
Read books to children to teach them about the residential schools. Visit the University of British Columbia’s Library website for a list (guides.library.ubc.ca/Indigenouschildrensliterature/irss).
If you are an Indian Residential School survivor, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.
“Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
