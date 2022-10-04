“As the bag of birch makes its way around the table, I watch as a new friend at Kwae Kii Win Managed Alcohol Program breathes in the bark’s comforting scent before holding it to her chest. The residents here, despite their deep grief and ongoing trauma, are able to enjoy the small gifts life brings”.
~ Jillian Glousher, Journey Home volunteer, Hospice Northwest
Jillian regularly visits the residents of Kwae Kii Win, the Managed Alcohol Program facilitated through Shelter House, as part of the Journey Home program.
In Ojibwe, Kwae Kii Win means turning point and it is within these walls that the residents live and grow together, experiencing the ups and downs of life, love, and loss. Greeted with smiles, Jillian notices the warmth and sense of communitywhen she arrives. The personality of this home shines through the kind hearts that reside there. The hand-painted art and fresh bannock add a comfortable sense of home.
During her visits, stories are shared over board games, crafts and gardening. Even through the most difficult of times, the sense of togetherness at Kwae Kii Win is ever-present and brings healing to discussions about life, mortality, death, loss and the grief which impacts the residents on a frequent basis.
Death is a very difficult subject to discuss for many of us, but imagine having to deal with a palliative diagnosis when you are vulnerably housed. Who can you turn to for support? Where do you want to die? What resources do you need? These questions are some of the ones addressed by Hospice Northwest volunteers like Jillian who support Thunder Bay’s vulnerably housed individuals.
Hospice Northwest Outreach Program is relatively new. It was launched in response to a 2018 needs assessment report published by Dilico Anishinabek Family Care. The Palliative Care for Vulnerable and Underserved Populations document states, “Poverty and homelessness are growing socio-economic issues experienced on both local and national levels. Homeless and vulnerable populations living with life limiting/threatening and terminal illnesses often are identified late and die early without access to high quality palliative care. There is stigma, discrimination, racialization, and trauma known to be associated with the provision of care for this population from social/health institutions (Cipkar & Dosani, 2016). These practices create significant barriers to palliative care identification and access to quality end-of-life care for those who are homeless or vulnerable.”
Hospice Northwest began the challenging but rewarding work of initiating a palliative program for the vulnerably housed by inviting other community partners to form a “Vulnerably Housed Working Group”. The group, which meets bi-weekly, is comprised of representatives from NorWest Community Health Centre, Community nursing, EMS, the Palliative Carelink, Home and Community Care, as well as a palliative care physician, an emergency department palliative care nurse, and leaders from local shelters. The participants’ focus is on the development of a coordinated approach to the palliative needs of their vulnerable clients and is guided by the Dilico needs assessment report.
“These brief but important meetings help connect the key players to the patients in need of support, assisting with communication amongst their health care providers, while helping to determine the care they need.” states Hospice Northwest executive director, Cherie Kok. “Without our regular meetings, people can easily fall through the cracks. The working group helps to ensure that critical decisions are being made forend of life care”.
Another recommendation from the Dilico Report was to provide education to the staff who work with the vulnerably housed. In spring 2019, Hospice Northwest was the first organization in Canada to introduce the St. Elizabeth curriculum, which is used to teach front line workers about palliative care, how to navigate the health care system and how to support their clients at end of life. Kimberley Ramsbottom, HNW Outreach Coordinator, hosts this workshop 2-3 times per year. “The training provides the participants with a safe space for conversations about difficult issues that are common but not easily talked about. Workshop participants are given valuable resources to help care for their clients and leave feeling understood and supported”, says Ramsbottom.
Ramsbottom reports that she too learned much from the sessions. “One vital take-away I got from discussions with Shelter staff is the importance of building trust and relationships with their residents in the months prior to death”. From this recommendation, the Journey Home program was born, with volunteer Jillian working hard to form those special bonds. “Their grief is complex and tries the human spirit in the mostpuzzling ways; each day proves itself to be a new challenge, but together we work through the emotions and find ways to make each moment matter”, Jillian shares.
If you are interested in finding out about becoming a Journey Home volunteer, please call Melissa at 626-5570. Those interested in finding out more about the work Hospice Northwest is doing with the vulnerably housed can contact Cherie Kok, Executive Director at cherie@hospicenorthwest.ca or 807-626-5575.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
