BY VICTORIA EWEN, M.A.
For many people, the holidays are a time of happiness and cheer. At the same time, the season can be associated with stress and anxiety, or even sadness, grief, and loneliness. These feelings can make truly enjoying the holiday season challenging. While you may not experience the holiday season the same way as you did when you were a child, there are some things that can help make these times a little brighter.
Know you’re not alone.
Sadness and anxiety can feel very isolating, especially during the holiday season. It might seem like everyone is having a wonderful time, decorating, celebrating, and gift giving. But there are many people who find the holidays difficult. So, if you feel like you are the only one not feeling the holiday spirit, recognize that this is likely your emotions talking. In reality, alot of people are right there with you, even if they are not showing it.
Drop the expectation that you will be joyous and merry.
The pressure to be happy during the holidays is high. This can make us feel guilty or even angry at ourselves, for not being able to meet these expectations. To limit this, try to let go of the requirement that you feel a certain way. Emotions are difficult to control and trying to get rid of them often just makes us feel worse. Allow and make space for whatever emotions come along this season. At the same time, recognize that these feelings don’t have to dictate your behaviour. You can be experiencing anxiety or sadness and still connect with those close to you.
Try to be present in the moment.
When we are having difficult thoughts or experiencing uncomfortable feelings, we can redirect our attention to the present moment. While our mind will inevitably wander away, perhaps to worries or negativity, we can notice these thoughts and then bring our attention back to the present. While this will not make the thoughts and feelings go away, it may lessen their impact, and allow us to enjoy what is going on in front of us a little more.
Notice what you do have.
Practicing gratitude refocuses our attention from what we’re missing to what we have. Even noticing the small things that we are thankful for can make a huge difference in our perspective around the holidays. This doesn’t mean you ignore the challenges you are facing, but that you maintain a balanced awareness of both what is difficult and what is enjoyable about this time of year. Do your best to cherish what is important to you now, even when your mind is trying to get you to focus elsewhere.
Allow yourself time to think.
When our thoughts are associated with difficult feelings, we often do our best to push those thoughts away. People may even tell us “Just think positive!” But this typically backfires, and we end up thinking about whatever we were avoiding even more. To reduce the likelihood that your thoughts will overtake you this season, allow yourself time to notice what your mind is saying. Then, try to take a step back from your thoughts and see them for what they are – just thoughts. This way you will be more readily able to refocus on the present.
While coping with anxiety and sadness during the holidays can be incredibly difficult, these strategies might help make the season a little more manageable, and maybe even a little more magical.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
