BY SARAH DANIELS, M.A.
This year marks the fifth anniversary of recreational cannabis legalization in Canada. Rates of youth cannabis use have not changed significantly since legalization; however, young people in Canada continue to use cannabis at some of the highest rates in the world.
With the change in legal status, many parents, teachers, and mentors are interested in having conversations with teens about cannabis beyond its licit or illicit status. If you are embarking on these conversations, here are three tips to keep in mind.
Avoid Fear-Based Approaches. For decades, drug education took the “scared straight” approach, using fear-based techniques focused on exaggerating the potential harms of substance use. One of the most iconic fear-based ad campaigns was launched in 1987 by Partnership for a Drug-Free America, which showcased a sizzling egg in a searing hot pan with the message, “This is your brain on drugs.”
However, recent research has shown that fear-based approaches are largely ineffective in promoting safe behaviours around recreational substances. These approaches fail because teens are exposed to two sources of information: what we tell them and what they see, hear, and experience. When only the harms of cannabis use are conveyed or exaggerated, our message will lose credibility when the teen inevitably sees evidence to the contrary, such as a bright, successful person using cannabis in the media. Unfortunately, when this happens, teens typically “throw the baby out with the bathwater” and discard the whole message, leading to more risky substance use behaviours. Therefore, providing accurate, balanced, evidence-based information is crucial when discussing cannabis use with teens.
Nonjudgmental Discussion. Fear of judgment or punishment can be a significant barrier for teens to discuss substance use with adults and cause them to rely on information from sources that may be inaccurate or misinterpreted. Therefore, offering an open, respectful, and non-judgemental avenue for conversation helps to ensure teens feel safe coming to you with questions or concerns. However, following through with what you have said is paramount. For example, encouraging honesty but responding negatively to the youth’s disclosures can result in a loss of trust on the part of the teen and an unwillingness to discuss the topic honestly in the future.
Aim to Reduce the Harm. Almost half of Canadian youths have tried cannabis at least once. Abstinence-only conversations are not helpful for teens who may use cannabis and can leave them vulnerable without information about minimizing the potential harms associated with cannabis. Part of a balanced conversation should include safety information on topics such as dosing, time of onset for effects, appropriate time and place, choosing less risky products, not using cannabis with tobacco or alcohol, and having a safe ride home.
A helpful resource is “the Sensible Cannabis Education Toolkit for Educating Youth,” which summarizes the current research on cannabis and provides a guide to talking to youth about cannabis. The toolkit includes approaches to talking to teens, age-appropriate conversations, harm-reduction strategies, and evidence-based information about cannabis. Visit getsensible.org/download-the-toolkit/ for a free download. It is available in English, French, Spanish, Punjabi, and Mandarin.
