The silent epidemic of suicide in men

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Suicide claimed the lives of 3,058 men in Canada in 2019, compared with 953 women. According to Statistics Canada, men account for about 75% of all deaths by suicide in Canada. This statistic has remained remarkably unchanged for several decades.
Male suicide has a “disturbingly high incidence and is a major contributor to men’s mortality,” writes researchers Dan Blisker and Joanne White in their BC Medical Journal article. However, it has been called a ‘silent epidemic’ because, despite its prevalence, there is a lack of public awareness and limited understanding of male suicide.
Preventing Suicide in Men: What can be done?
Public Awareness and Prevention Programs
Bringing awareness and understanding to men’s depression and suicide reduces the stigma around these issues, making it more acceptable for men to talk about them and seek help. Increasing people’s knowledge of the warning signs of suicide and how to help a person who may be contemplating suicide are other important preventative measures.
The Centre for Suicide Prevention provides resources on suicide prevention, including suicide prevention workshops. These include ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training), Straight Talk (youth suicide prevention), and River of Life (preventing suicide in Indigenous youth).
Campaigns and initiatives aimed at changing cultural attitudes about masculinity are also important. For instance, viewing talking about problems and seeking help as signs of strength, not signs of weakness. Tough Enough to Talk About It and NextGen Men are examples.
Know the Warning Signs
- Most people who die by suicide show warning signs. Signs to look out for include:
- Expressing thoughts or feeling about wanting to die
- Comments indicating hopelessness (What’s the point?) and worthlessness (No one will miss me when I’m gone)
- Talking of self as a burden (Everyone will be better off without me).
- Changes in eating or sleeping habits
- Withdrawing from others or social isolation
- Engaging in risky behaviour
- Changing from depressed to calm and happy suddenly, with no apparent reason
- Arranging personal affairs (e.g., writing will, giving away valued possessions)
- Seeking access to a firearm or other lethal means
- Saying goodbye to family members and friends as if for the last time
Know How to Help
If you suspect that a man in your life may be considering suicide, talk to them about it. Talking about suicide won’t make things worse or cause a person to suicide—but it could save their life.
Find a quiet place to talk. Let the person know you are worried about them. Ask them if they have been thinking about suicide. Listen nonjudgmentally. Let them know you are there for them. Encourage contacting a physician or mental health professional.
If you believe they are in immediate danger, stay with them, and seek help from a family member, crisis support, or emergency services. Remove all potentially lethal objects from their environment to ensure their safety.
As stated by Blisker and White, “The epidemic of male suicide has been silent, but it cannot remain so. Only by breaking the silence—building public awareness, refining explanatory frameworks, implementing preventive strategies, and undertaking research—will we overcome this epidemic.”
Recommended resources include headsupguys.org, mantherapy.org, buddyup.ca, beyondblue.org.au, save.org, and suicideinfo.org.
Changing the Conversation” is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
