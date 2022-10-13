BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
TikTok has a mental problem. And parents and teens need to know about it.
But first things first--What is TikTok? Teens and young people need no introduction, as they make up about 80 percent of the billion plus users (after all, they have been TikTok’s target audience since its inception in 2016).
But for the many clueless parents: TikTok is an app for creating and sharing short videos (typically ranging from 15 to 60 seconds). Think of YouTube, but way shorter.
TikTok says its mission is to “inspire creativity and bring joy.” And originally, lip-syncing to catchy lyrics, showing off your moves in viral dance trends, and taking on various challenges (Remember the “ice bucket challenge”?) were all the rage.
While this joyful content still exists, TikTok’s culture has morphed into much more over the past few years.
One major TikTok trend born during the early days of COVID, involves the sharing of snappy, entertaining videos about a wide range of mental health issues. Teens are taking to TikTok to talk about their own mental health.
There are certainly upsides to teens talking openly and sharing information about mental health—normalizing mental health, reducing stigma surrounding mental illness, and creating a sense of community for youth.
But this new trend isn’t all sunshine and lollipops. Most TikTok creators of mental health content are lay people and self-professed patients, who often refer to themselves as "mental health advocates." Though well-meaning, these folks lack proper training and qualifications in psychology/mental health and therefore may be unknowingly and unintentionally spreading misinformation.
One TikTok trend in particular - self-diagnosis - has mental health experts sounding the alarm. “Often, these posts consist of a quick succession of edited together video clips, a bit like an internet listicle, reeling off a set of symptoms which are generally quite vague,” Zeynab Mohamed writes in her article, “Young Women are Self-Diagnosing Personality Disorders, Thanks to TikTok.”
For example, let’s take videos about ADHD--one of the most popular mental health topics on the app. In June 2021, #ADHD had 4.1 billion global views on TikTok and by March 2022, the number of global views had risen to 5.6 billion. Videos of mental health conditions/disorders (e.g., anxiety, autism, ADHD, bipolar, dissociative identity disorder, and borderline personality disorder) had over 50 billion cumulative views in the spring of 2022.
“When the symptoms described in the videos are general and vague, people can usually find a way to relate them to their own lives—regardless of whether they actually have the disorder,” says Emily Baron Cadloff in her article, “Viral Symptoms: The Rise of Mental Health Diagnosis Videos on TikTok.”
TikTok’s algorithm can exacerbate the problem of self-diagnosis by offering up new content to viewers in their “For You” page. When a viewer watches a video, TikTok will then feed them more videos with similar content. And if this content is viewed, then more and more videos about the same topic will show up in their feed.
Self-diagnosing can hugely impact a teens sense of identity. Some may even experience a confirmation bias and unconsciously begin to display more symptoms of the disorder they believe they have. This, in turn, can lead to pathologizing common traits or exacerbating mild symptoms.
So, what can be done to protect your teen from the negative influences of TikTok?
Talk to your teen about the media they are consuming. Let them know the potential pitfalls of blindly accepting information as fact. Teach them to think like a scientist and to be skeptical of content posted from unqualified individuals. Encourage them to follow credentialed psychologists and therapists for credible mental health information. And perhaps most importantly, let them know they can come to you to discuss any concerns they may have about their mental health.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
