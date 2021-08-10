BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Toxic positivity, like other oxymorons, seems implausible. How is it possible for something inherently good—like a positive mindset—to be harmful? But like other oxymorons (e.g., only choice, jumbo shrimp, awfully good), toxic positivity is real. And as we all know, you can have too much of a good thing.
To be clear, having a positive attitude is not synonymous with toxic positivity. On the contrary, fostering a positive mindset can be a sound coping strategy. In fact, learning to recognize and modify negative thinking patterns is the cornerstone of cognitive-behavioural therapy for depression and anxiety disorders.
According to a recent PositivePsychology.com article, toxic positivity is “maintaining that one should have a positive mindset and exude only positive emotions and thoughts at all times, particularly when things are difficult. This approach is damaging because it discounts and discredits emotions that are not positive.”
More simply stated, toxic positivity is believing you should respond to all situations with a positive attitude, no matter how negative or painful they are.
Toxic positivity shows up in various ways, such as dismissing, avoiding, or pushing away negative emotions; making comments that minimize or invalidate a person’s emotional experience, and chastising someone for expressing negative emotions. With toxic positivity, negative emotions are avoided at all costs. It is the “positive vibes only” mentality, and it’s not healthy.
Toxic positivity negates the fact that all emotions are valid and serve a purpose—even negative emotions such as sadness, disappointment, grief, frustration, and anger. Ignoring or suppressing negative emotions often has a detrimental effect on our physical and mental health.
HOW TO AVOID TOXIC POSITIVITY
Think about the situation before responding. There are times when sharing a bit of positivity is totally appropriate. But, when a person is going through a difficult time and is really upset, being overly positive can cause more harm than good. Remind yourself that negative emotions aren’t inherently bad and that the person will need time to work through their situation.
Avoid using ‘feel-good’ phrases. Be on the lookout for feel-good phrases such as look on the bright side, cheer up, stay positive, it could be worse, and everything happens for a reason. While these phrases are well-intended, they don’t take a person’s pain away. Rather, they often result in feeling invalidated, misunderstood, and dismissed, and as though one’s feelings don’t matter.
When a person is upset, opt instead for validating phrases, such as “This must be difficult for you,” or “That’s tough, I’m sorry you’re going through this.”
Focus on offering support. Let the person know you are there for them and ask how you can help. For example, “Do you want to talk about it?” “I’m here to listen,” “Is there anything I can do?”
There is undoubtedly a time and place for a positive mental outlook. But there are also situations where feeling and working through negative emotions is the healthy thing to do. So, move over “positive vibes only” and make room for “it’s okay not to be okay”!
Want to learn more about toxic positivity? Check out these book and podcast recommendations by PositivePsychology.com:
- Toxic Positivity – Theo Tucker
- Bright-Sided: How Positive Thinking Is Undermining America – Barbara Ehrenreich
- Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change and Thrive in Work and Life – Susan David
- Manage My Emotions: What I Wish I’d Learned in School About Anger, Fear and Love – Kenneth Martz
- Be Positive: F*ck Toxic Positivity – Briah Fleming
- Podcast on the dangers of toxic positivity -- Dr. Susan David with Brené Brown
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
