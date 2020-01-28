BY LORI VOTH
VON THUNDER BAY
WHEN you think of VON, your mind may be drawn to the many nurses, personal support workers or social workers who provide home health care visits to clients daily. You may think of the VON Adult Day Program; a place for seniors to participate in a variety of fun, social and recreational activities programmed and lead by recreational therapists, or of the VON Exercise and Falls Prevention Program offered at several sites throughout Thunder Bay and the district where participants of all abilities can gain and maintain strength, endurance, and stability.
What may not come to mind, or what may not be well known, is that The Victorian Order of Nurses is a not-for-profit health care organization that relies on donations from the community to be able to continuously provide clients with quality care.
Since 1944 your Thunder Bay team of 200 staff and volunteers have continuously cared for individuals in their homes and the community, reaching more than 500 people each day. VON offers life-changing home health care and community support services that help people of all ages to get healthy and stay healthy, and goes a long way in preventing unnecessary emergency room visits or hospital admissions.
VON’s vision and mission are still very simple. They believe that every life should be lived to the fullest and that individuals and their families should receive necessary care, support and comfort in their own homes and communities. VON delivers services with Respect, Compassion and Excellence according to the VON Values, committing to honesty, sensitivity and continuous quality improvement.
However, this can’t be done without support from the community.
As a donor or volunteer, your support will directly help VON to ensure that the people they care for are able to stay in their homes for as long as possible. To live every day to the fullest.
VON receives funds from various sources such as program funding, grants, fundraising events, individual donations, and memorial donations. As a registered, charitable not-for-profit organization, all donated dollars are directed toward funding local services for people in our community. Donations and community support are integral in the ability to develop and maintain existing services; keep service fees affordable, expand current programs and develop new services in response to the ever-changing needs of the community
Anyone can help to positively impact the lives of those in need right here in Thunder Bay by donating today or by planning a legacy gift that will help ensure VON services are available to future generations.
How can you help?
Become a monthly donor, make a personal donation or legacy gift, support or sponsor VON events, host a third-party fundraiser, invest as a corporate partner or become a volunteer.
The VON Thunder Bay Community Corporation is a local charitable corporation made up of volunteers who support VON’s vision and mission. In partnership with the VON staff, the Community Corporation helps to build relationships with other local leaders and community groups and agencies to strengthen VON’s work.
They raise funds to support VON programs and initiatives and advocate on behalf of VON in the community.
Armand Colosimo, one member, and past president, of the Thunder Bay VON Community Corporation, has been actively involved with VON locally, provincially and nationally for the last 49 years and it can truly be said his heart is with VON. He has seen VON grow in Thunder Bay from one program with two nurses, to several programs with over 150 staff.
When Armand suffered the loss of his wife in 2017, the Colosimo Family asked that donations in Diane’s memory be made to VON Thunder Bay. Armand and Diane were both educators — and through these donations, they provided seed funding for the VON Education Fund named in memory of Diane and in honour of the Colosimo family’s generosity.
Armand has always seen the value in VON and what the organization offers to the citizens of Thunder Bay and the surrounding region.
Knowing that these important services cannot operate without the dedication of caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable frontline providers, Armand, along with the other members of the VON Community Corporation, is committed to furthering the education of these healthcare professionals allowing them to excel in their professions and to continue providing quality health care long into the future.
Any donations made to VON Thunder Bay stay in Thunder Bay and can be made in support of any VON program including the Colosimo Education Fund. All contributions and support received are greatly appreciated.
To donate or volunteer, please call the local VON office at 807-344-0072. Donations can also be made at www.von.ca/en/donate-now .
This monthly column from Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) Thunder Bay examines Community Health Care programs and services. It appears in The Chronicle Journal on the last Tuesday of each month. Call VON Thunder Bay at 344-0012 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.