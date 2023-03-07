BY TERESA ROBERTS
Hospice Northwest Regional Coordinator
Martin Luther King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Having lived in a small town in Northwestern Ontario my whole life, I’ve witnessed many examples of neighbours and friends going above and beyond to do something kind for someone else. That’s just what small town living is all about. Everyone knows their neighbours’ names. Often families have lived next door to each other for years, sometimes generations. Kids grow up playing together, dating, and working alongside each other. And when someone gets sick or dies, our neighbours are the first to drop off food, send cards and attend funerals.
This kind of casual support is wonderful and helpful, but sometimes a more formal type of assistance is needed, particularly for older individuals who are ill or grieving and who may not have family in town or may have become isolated for some reason. In those cases, a Hospice Northwest volunteer can be an incredible asset to them.
Since I started my role as the Hospice Northwest Regional Coordinator, I have seen first hand the value that a hospice volunteer can bring to a small town. From compassionate volunteers dedicating hours of their time to sitting bedside with a dying person, to upbeat and energetic volunteers calling out bingo numbers at LTC residences, and just about everything in between – our amazing volunteers are there for their communities.
But it can be difficult to find volunteers in our small towns. Volunteer recruitment is a tough sell in larger centres, especially for work as emotionally challenging as hospice support. But in small towns, with small population bases, finding people who are willing to devote their time and energy to supporting people in their final days can be especially hard. However, the need for trained support for those who are living with or dying from illness and disease is very much needed and can be very rewarding for those individuals who do step forward to become hospice volunteers.
Hospice Northwest offers interested individuals the opportunity to be trained to work with clients and make a substantial difference in their lives. Some of our clients are quite lonely, with no family left in town, as their children have moved on to other places for work, leaving their parents without immediate support when illness strikes. A hospice volunteer may be the only visitor these folks get, aside from medical staff. Imagine how much a caring hospice volunteer can do to brighten a dying senior’s day!
In many areas we are seeing increased numbers of clients requiring grief support as well as end-of-life support. Hospice Northwest volunteers can access specialized grief training to offer this assistance to those in our communities who really need someone to help them through a difficult time.
We have wonderful teams of volunteers in each community but can always use more help as the number of clients increase.
One such amazing volunteer is Nancy from Marathon. Nancy is always willing to take on new clients, whether they are in need of end-of-life support, longer term palliative or grief support. Nancy has taken on grief clients from Thunder Bay as well as supporting bereaved individuals from the Region. She helps out with any urgent end-of-life clients who are referred on the weekends, going above and beyond to coordinate volunteers to support those individuals in their final hours of life.
Nancy takes all educational opportunities that Hospice Northwest has to offer, as well as accessing other palliative and grief educational sessions that are open to the public. She is always willing to help out in any way she can to improve the services in her home community.
Hospice Northwest sends out a huge thank you to Nancy and to all our wonderful regional volunteers for the incredible work they do for our communities.
If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a Hospice Northwest volunteer in Terrace Bay/Schreiber, Nipigon/Red Rock, Geraldton, Marathon or Manitouwadge, please call:
Teresa Roberts, Hospice Northwest Regional Coordinator (807) 626-5570 ex. 5577, email: regionalcoordinator@hospicenorthwest.ca
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
