BY KATHLEEN BUSO
At Hospice Northwest, volunteerism is the cornerstone of our work. Our volunteers are truly the heart of our organization. We could not provide the programs and services that we do without their compassionate commitment to our clients.
And so, when we were redesigning our logo in 2011, we decided to incorporate that idea into the design. At first glance, Hospice Northwest’s logo appears to be a stylized heart. But if you look a bit closer, you will also see that within the centre are two people facing each other in a warm embrace. The client and the volunteer are quite simply the two halves to the heart that is Hospice Northwest.
Hospice Northwest has utilized the assistance of volunteers since the organization began 32 years ago. In fact, our grass roots agency was developed and run entirely by volunteers for seven years before funding was secured to pay a part time staff member in 1993. Since then, our volunteer team has grown considerably, as has the number of clients we serve. Without our volunteers, our agency quite literally could not continue to exist. And that is why our volunteer recruitment and recognition program is so important to the agency as a whole.
Each year, Hospice Northwest’s volunteer coordinator typically plans a lovely Christmas luncheon for our volunteers. It is one of the ways we thank them for their invaluable contributions to our organization and to the clients we serve. At the luncheon, brand new graduates are presented with their graduation certificates after completing the in-depth palliative care training course that prepares them for the important work they will soon be doing. As well, our experienced volunteers are thanked and awards are handed out for their commitment and hours of service.
This year, as with so many other things about 2020, our plans needed to be changed because of Covid-19. Christmas ornaments with names and years of service were dropped off as thank you gifts to our volunteers and a special Zoom meeting was arranged to present Hospice Northwest’s most prestigious annual award. The Clay Mosley Memorial Award for Outstanding Hospice Volunteer Service is dedicated to a volunteer who encompasses the heart and mission of Hospice Northwest in their hospice work. This award is named after Clay Mosley, a longtime HNW volunteer who was known for being a compassionate, kind-hearted and dedicated individual who went above and beyond the call of duty for his clients.
Our 2020 award winner, Katherine Poulin, exemplifies the essence of hospice. Prior to beginning her palliative care volunteer role 12 years ago, Katherine worked as a doula, helping women with pre-natal and birthing support. Katherine’s belief is that “Working with the dying is really not that different from doula work. You’re sitting there, with someone who needs to be delivered through a painful experience, and all you want to do is make that journey for them as easy as possible. It’s just the other end of life. Instead of seeing someone into life, you’re seeing someone out of life.”
This past year has really emphasized the need for volunteers like Clay and Katherine. Our community needs the compassionate companionship that our volunteers provide to those at end-of-life and those who are grieving. Hospice volunteers make the world a better place. They enhance the quality of life of our clients and their families in so many ways, and follow them through their end-of-life journey wherever it takes them, either in their homes, in hospital or in long term care facilities.
As a new year begins, Hospice Northwest is once again reaching out to our community to encourage caring individuals to sign up to become hospice volunteers. Interested applicants will meet with the volunteer coordinator to discuss their suitability for the program. They would then be enrolled in a provincially accredited hospice volunteer training program which teaches them the skills necessary to assist our clients in their final days and to help them live life to the fullest.
If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a Hospice Northwest volunteer, please contact our volunteer coordinator, Shaylin Moore at 626-5572 or by email at shaylin@hospicenorthwest.ca
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
