Comment allez vous?
Hvordan har du det?
Come te la passi?
“How are you doing?” It’s a simple every day question - but when asked with warmth and sincerity, it can mean so much to a person with a life-limiting illness, especially when it’s said in a person’s mother tongue.
According to Jyl Barclay, Hospice Northwest’s Client Services Coordinator, speaking the same language and sharing the same culture are very important considerations when hospice volunteers are being matched with palliative clients.
“When a person is at the end of his life, he often reverts back to the comfort of his birth language. Our goal is to find a volunteer that can offer that shared connection of language and culture.
Some of the most beautiful moments occur when we have a volunteer who can understand our client’s language, especially when hospital or Long Term Care staff are struggling to communicate with him or her.
One vivid memory I have that still brings tears to my eyes happened when I was introducing a new volunteer to an Indigenous client who was in hospital and was in his final days. The client was speaking in his native tongue and the hospital staff were trying to guess at what he was saying. Our volunteer immediately understood him and said quietly, “He is praying”.
Clients’ eyes light up when a volunteer is able to communicate with them, using comforting words to connect with them in their final moments”.
Just in the last year alone, Hospice Northwest has supported clients of Croatian, German, Finnish, Italian and French backgrounds. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to find a volunteer who shares the same language and culture. That’s why in June 2019, Hospice Northwest applied for a Government of Canada New Horizons for Seniors Grant to help with a promotional campaign aimed at recruiting multicultural volunteers. With the help of Generator Advertising Agency, a series of ads and billboards will soon be seen in Thunder Bay. Our hope is to recruit 40+ new volunteers during our Spring recruitment campaign, from a wide range of backgrounds.
Not sure what a hospice volunteer does? Hospice Northwest Volunteer Coordinator Shaylin Moore is happy to explain to all who ask. “Volunteers support the psychological, social, cultural, emotional and spiritual needs of clients and family members. Hospice Northwest believes in offering support with dignity so that clients can make every moment matter.
Our volunteers are compassionate listeners with a caring attitude and the desire to give back to their community. They help make a positive impact and a difference in people’s lives. Hospice volunteers come from all walks of life, age, ethnicity, faith, gender, sexual orientation and professional backgrounds. Our volunteers selflessly give of their time to provide companionship and support to those in need. Caring is universal, and we encourage anyone who feels drawn to this work to reach out for more information”.
Hospice Northwest volunteers undergo a comprehensive training program, which involves 13 online accredited training modules offered through Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO), four face-to-face sessions, criminal records check, references, and an accessibility certificate. The 13 modules prepare volunteers for a variety of situations that could arise in their volunteer roles. Volunteers will learn about dying, caregiver support, spirituality and so much more. Our volunteers also attend four face-to-face sessions, which will be offered through teleconference if Covid-19 restrictions are still in place. The in-person sessions cover cultural considerations, body mechanics and the role of the volunteer. Volunteers have the ability to engage with the instructor and ask meaningful questions to develop their knowledge of palliative care. The Hospice Northwest training program takes 30+ hours to complete and provides volunteers with a wealth of knowledge.
After completing the training course, volunteers are matched with a client and become their companions during their journey through illness. The relationship between the volunteer and the client is unique. The emotional support volunteers provide to clients will help enhance their quality of life and help them live life to the fullest.
Trang Nhu, a new volunteer, shares why she was drawn to hospice work: “I have heard lots about Hospice since I am working at Bethammi Nursing Home. I believe that just by spending a few hours per week with someone, I can make his/her days better. They are maybe already in pain physically, so they deserve a peaceful mind.”
You can make an important difference as a Hospice Northwest volunteer. To learn more, please visit www.hospicenorthwest.ca or call Shaylin Moore at 626-5572.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
