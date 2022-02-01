Volunteers: the Heart of Hospice Northwest

By Kathleen Buso
We’ve all heard that old adage, “You get back what you put out”. At Hospice Northwest, we see this happening all the time.
In 2005, a gentleman in his early 80’s applied to become a HNW volunteer. Alfred had recently lost his cherished wife to cancer. After spending several years as her caregiver, Alfred realized he had a calling to help dying people. During his wife’s illness, Alfred was determined to provide excellent care for her in an environment of dignity and respect. “Every day a little more was taken from her,” Alfred explained, “I learned to live with dying during that time.”
After completing his volunteer training, Alfred immediately began supporting clients. Not only was he kind and giving, he was also a multi-lingual male, which made him an even greater asset to Hospice Northwest.
Unfortunately, men are under represented in hospice volunteering, with approximately 85% of our volunteers being women. While many of our male clients ask for a male volunteer, it is often very difficult to accommodate such requests. Sadly, studies show that while men make excellent volunteers, they often feel less comfortable providing compassionate support.
When Alfred’s own health began to decline, Hospice Northwest was able to provide volunteer support to him. In a twist of fate, the daughter of one of his former clients became Alfred’s volunteer. Alfred had visited with Leanne’s dad three times a week for several years.
“Leanne came to me and said, “Alfred, I know you. I have seen you many times with my dad. In honour of your gifts, I’d like to be your volunteer. So when your time comes, I will be there for you.”
Alfred was now getting back some of what he gave.
Another wonderful example of the gift volunteering brings is the story of Anna and Val.
Anna Grenier spent her working career giving back to others. As Coordinator of Volunteer Services at St. Joseph’s Care Group, Hogarth Riverview Manor, Anna managed over 150 volunteers who helped with recreation, feeding and friendly visiting programs in the long term care home. Anna also worked with Hospice Northwest to develop a joint program, where SJCG volunteers also trained as HNW volunteers, to provide support to LTC residents who were at end of life. Anna made many referrals to our organization and took the HNW volunteer training herself in 2008.
Upon her retirement in June 2021, Anna had more time to devote to volunteering. Having experienced many losses in her own life, including the death of her husband in 2002 and both her parents within 5 years of each other, Anna felt her calling lay in grief support.
In October 2021, Anna was out shopping when she noticed a familiar face. Val, one of her former Hogarth Riverview Manor volunteers, was shopping at the same store. When Anna called her name, it took Val a few moments to focus and recognize Anna. They began chatting and Anna quickly recognized the struggle Val was experiencing. Val was in a state of deep grief from the loss of her husband of 61 years.
Anna explains, “I could identify with her. After my own husband died, I would push myself to go out and then immediately wish I wasn’t there. Many times, I would feel like I might have a breakdown in public. I didn’t know how to cope with my grief. I recognized that look in Val’s eyes”.
After chatting for a few minutes, Anna saw Val start to relax. It was obvious that talking to someone who could identify with her pain was helpful. Anna encouraged Val to reach out to Hospice Northwest for a grief volunteer. Within days, Anna was matched with Val and began to support her in her grief journey.
“Val was an amazing volunteer at Hogarth Riverview Manor”, Anna states. “She would visit residents 3 or 4 times a week, driving all the way across town, in addition to providing care to her ailing husband at home. Val gave her whole heart to every resident she met, and now I’m so glad to give some of that support back to her!”
Volunteers like Anna and Alfred are the heart of Hospice Northwest.
If you live in Thunder Bay or the region and are a compassionate listener with a caring attitude and a desire to give back to your community, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator at 807-626-5572 for more information on how to become a volunteer.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.