Talk about a light bulb moment! It was the spring of 2022 and I was attending the Hospice Palliative Care Conference in Richmond Hill Ontario. Two of the Key Note Speakers were Dr Sammy Winemaker, MD, and Dr Hsien Seow, PHD. Their presentation was entitled WALKING TWO ROADS, and focused on individuals with life limiting illnesses. Their message was exactly as the title of the presentation describes - upon diagnosis, patients should be encouraged to walk two roads. ONE ROAD is a curative, solution driven, treatment focused care road, while the OTHER ROAD these same individuals should be encouraged to start upon connects them to palliative care right away, at the time of diagnosis!! Revolutionary!
This was a lightbulb moment for me because it related back to a few personal experiences of mine. On more than one occasion, I have watched a friend go through treatments that extend their life, and I am grateful for this. On the other hand, they are not prepared well enough ahead of time for the “what ifs” and often they have only been given the option of curative medicine. In my opinion, these people could have, and SHOULD have, been introduced to palliative care at the same time. An introduction to palliative care does not mean the patient is dying tomorrow. It simply means they have been given a life limiting illness diagnosis and should consider TWO ROADS of treatment.
After Winemaker’s and Seow’s presentation, I marched to the front of the room and asked: Could you please come to Thunder Bay Ontario to speak about this topic?
These two palliative care professionals have so much experience and knowledge to share and I was excited by the idea of having them speak to our community in Thunder Bay!
Sammy Winemaker is an Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Family Medicine, in the Division of Palliative Care at McMaster University.
Hsien Seow is the Canada Research Chair in Palliative Care and Health System Innovation and an Associate Professor in the Department of Oncology, McMaster University.
Hsien and Sammy have spent their careers helping those who are facing serious illness. For years, they have heard patients and families say they felt unprepared and overwhelmed. Despite years of education, research and advocacy, they continued to hear patients and families say “Why didn’t anyone tell me that sooner…”
In an effort to improve patient and family experiences when receiving a diagnosis of a life limiting illness, they started the podcast the Waiting Room Revolution. Their hope is to build a community to share deeply human stories about caring for others. Through interviews with experts, clinicians, patients and caregivers, they are harnessing the advice of those with lived experience to better prepare those who are just starting their caring journey.
They cannot do it alone. Individuals, families and communities have to be empowered as the catalyst for change. Hsien and Sammy believe we have so much to learn from one another.
To my delight, the doctors said YES! They are coming to Thunder Bay in the fall! They have been invited by Hospice Northwest and the Centre for Education and Research on Aging and Health (CERAH) to present at two events. They will be the key note speakers for the CERAH 2023 Northwestern Ontario Palliative Care Conference, held October 3-5 at the Best Western Plus Nor’Wester Hotel and Conference Centre. Additionally, they will be our guest speakers at Hospice Northwest’s Die-Alogues community event on Wednesday October 4th from 7-8 pm, also being held at the Nor’Wester, 2080 Hwy 61.
Die-alogues is a series of interactive discussion groups hosted by our team at Hospice Northwest, and is intended to start meaningful conversations about end-of-life issues. Engaging and respectful discussions about death and dying help to remove the fear we feel around this topic, and help us make important decisions about our final wishes in a timely manner.
At the Die-alogues discussion, Sammy and Hsien will focus their talk on season one episode two of their podcast: Walking Two Roads. This event is for anyone who wants to know more about what it means to walk two roads after being diagnosed with a life limiting illness. Anyone who has received such a diagnosis, their family members and their health care team, would benefit. We encourage Primary Care and Family Physicians to attend as well.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is mandatory. Please visit our website at www.hospicenorthwest.ca/services/die-alogues/ for more information and to register or contact Kathleen by calling 807-626-5570 or emailing kathleen@hospcienorthtwest.ca
