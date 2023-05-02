Why Hike for Hospice

BY KATHLEEN BUSO
Over the past 11 years, since our first fundraiser was held in 2012, the Hike for Hospice has welcomed approximately 2000 people to our event. Each year, organizers dedicate many hours of time to ensure the event is a meaningful experience for participants.
Today we would like to share some thoughts from two of our long-time participants about why they support the Hike and what brings them back to participate each year.
Former grief client Jodi Martin and her Hospice Northwest volunteer Susan Raynak provided us with some thoughtful responses when asked, ‘Why do you Hike for Hospice’?
Jodi Martin: “I became involved with Hospice Northwest in April of 2015, a few weeks after my Dad's passing. I learned of their services through social media and from others who had also accessed their grief/bereavement services. I was grateful and appreciated the fact that I could be seen immediately and would not have to wait a lengthy amount of time as was the case with other agencies/centres. Because grief doesn't wait.
I was matched with Sue during my first appointment and we had an instant connection from that point forward. I really wanted to share my story, my thoughts and feelings and develop coping strategies for this new journey I was faced with. We met on a weekly basis for several months and I always looked forward to our time together. There was some laughter, many tears, and above all, a listening ear and incredible support. At a time when all of my other family members were going through their own grieving, it was a time and space that I needed, and I was dedicated to helping myself. To this day, Sue and I share a very special friendship/relationship and get together for lunches/dinners and community events. I will always be thankful to her for coming into my life at a very vulnerable and difficult time.
I started participating in the Hike for Hospice in 2016. It seemed particularly fitting to join in that year as the hike was taking place on my Dad's birthday. It was a very special, beautiful day. I continue to walk each year in memory of my Dad, and now also in memory of my Mom who passed away in 2021. It goes without saying that I remember and miss them every day, but during the hike each year, I honour and pay special tribute to their lives. Being surrounded by others who have also shared significant losses and experiences helps me to not feel so alone. I love receiving the flowers in memory of my parents and placing them in the water during the walk. There's something very therapeutic, spiritual, emotional and healing that happens during that moment.”
Susan Raynak shares their relationship from her perspective: "My client and I met in 2015, and have stayed connected ever since. Enjoying theatre, dinner dates, a variety of Hospice Northwest events, and the Hike for Hospice. Our visits always include catching up on family news and sharing stories about our loved ones. That is the beauty of an event like the Hike for Hospice. It offers an opportunity to get some fresh air, enjoy a great social event for young and experienced hikers, raise some needed funds, and it also provides a time to reminisce and celebrate our family and friends who have died. We use the time at the bridge, let a flower drift down the river, and take a peaceful moment to remember.”
The Hike for Hospice has become an annual tradition for many families and friends like Susan and Jodi. It offers the perfect opportunity for participants to come together to honour the memories of their loved ones. Our team at Hospice Northwest is so very grateful to this year’s hikers, donors, volunteers and sponsors who are helping us work towards raising our goal of $65,000! Funds raised during the Hike for Hospice play an essential role in allowing us to offer the excellent services we are known for in Thunder Bay and area. Thank you Thunder Bay and Region for your ongoing support of our annual Hike for Hospice!
The 2023 Hike for Hospice will be held on Sunday May 28, 2023. In person registration is from 9-10 am at St. Ignatius High School, with opening ceremonies following. The Hike itself starts at Boulevard Lake at 10:30 am.
If you are interested in supporting the 2023 Hike, there are various ways you can do so.
1. Register or donate to the Hike at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hospice-northwest/p2p/hike-for-hospice-2023/
2. Purchase a Hike for Hospice 50/50 ticket online at https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hospicenorthwest or by calling 807-626-5573.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
