Why you need more sleep

BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
Most people would agree that sleep is important. However, beyond this basic understanding, many would be hard-pressed to elaborate on the role of sleep, the benefits it bestows upon us, or the risks and dangers of too little sleep.
To be fair, short of being nagged by our parents to get more sleep (so we wouldn’t be tired the next day), we haven’t been taught much, if anything at all, about sleep. And there is significant concern among sleep scientists that the mounting scientific evidence of the dangers of insufficient sleep isn’t making it to the public.
“Sleep is the neglected stepsister in the health conversation,” says Matthew Walker, Neuroscientist, sleep expert, and best-selling author of the book, Why We Sleep. “It is the most glaring omission in the contemporary health conversation.”
And despite holding one of the three lofty positions in the ‘three pillars of health,’ alongside nutrition and exercise, sleep is often casually tossed aside on a whim.
From an evolutionary perspective, sleep is “the most idiotic of things,” says Dr. Walker. “While sleeping, you’re not eating; you’re not foraging for food; you’re not finding a mate; you’re not reproducing; you’re not caring for your young; and worst of all, you’re vulnerable to predation.”
It has been said that if sleep does not serve an absolutely vital function, then it is the biggest mistake the evolutionary process ever made.
So, why has sleep persisted? “Perseverance of sleep throughout evolution means that there must be tremendous benefits that far outweigh all of the other hazards and detriments,” says Dr. Walker.
And tremendous benefits there are. Thousands of studies over the past two decades have shown a multitude of health benefits of sleep for both brain and body. Sleep plays a significant role in brain functioning and is critical to learning, memory, decision-making, judgment, and processing of emotions. Sleep enriches brain functioning and results in sharper thinking, more creativity, and better emotional health, including feeling happier and less anxious.
And then there are the vast benefits of sleep to our physical health. “Sleep affects almost every tissue in our bodies…it affects growth and stress hormones, our immune system, appetite, breathing, blood pressure and cardiovascular health,” says sleep researcher Michael Twery.
Despite needing 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night, many adults get less than this. A 2016 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a third of adults reported consistently getting less than 6 or 7 hours of sleep per night.
Although all species sleep, humans are the only species to willingly deprive themselves of sleep without legitimate gain, says Dr. Walker. But our laissez-faire attitude toward sleep and our readiness to sacrifice it comes at a significant cost to our health.
Given its link to major health issues and diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and depression, sleep deprivation has been described as a ‘public health epidemic’ by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Sleep deprivation is even too dire of a health concern for the Guinness Book of World Records, which stopped recognizing attempts at breaking the sleep deprivation world record. This decision came about after learning of the harmful health effects experienced by a teen boy who stayed awake for 11 days straight.
I hope I have provided enough information to persuade you to get more sleep. However, if you need a little more convincing, I encourage you to read Matthew Walker’s best-selling book, Why We Sleep. Your brain and body will surely thank you for it!
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, Psychologist and CEO of Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.