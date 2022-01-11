Winter blues not unusual

BY DR. SUZANNE CHOMYCZ
While the many benefits of living in Canada are undeniable, the cold, dark months of winter can prove to be challenging for many. Fall ushers in cooler temperatures and shorter days. With the sun shining lower in the sky, we experience less sunlight and more darkness.
For those living farthest from the equator, including us Northern Ontarians, experiencing some degree of the “winter blues” is not unusual. For instance, we may have difficulty getting up in the morning, feel tired throughout the day, and have a decreased desire to leave the house. We may crave sunlight, warmth, and comfort foods (i.e., those high in carbohydrates and sugar) as well.
However, symptoms can be more severe and problematic for some, to the point where it impairs their ability to work, maintain relationships, manage their moods, and function on a daily basis. These individuals may have symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)--a recurrent mood disorder that usually erupts in the winter months and remits in the spring and summer.
SAD is more common and has an earlier age of onset in cities higher in latitude and in the northern hemisphere. Interestingly, this disorder is less often seen outside the western hemisphere and is more common in women.
Common symptoms of SAD include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Depressed mood most of the day, nearly every day
- Loss of interest in activities that you previously enjoyed
- Changes in sleep patterns (usually sleeping more than usual)
- Changes in appetite (usually eating higher calorie foods, with resulting weight gain)
- Low energy and fatigue
- Problems concentrating
- Feeling anxious or irritable
Regardless of whether or not you have SAD or merely the “winter blues,” there are a number of things you can do to manage and take control of your symptoms:
Spend time outdoors. Spend at least 30 minutes outside to boost energy levels and your mood.
Try light therapy. Natural light is always best, but you can also try an artificial light source that mimics natural light, such as a light lamp. There are even combined lamp/alarm clocks that you can purchase, with comforting music/nature sounds and light that mimics the sunrise and sunset.
Exercise. You may not feel like exercising in the cold winter months, but it can be highly effective in improving your mood. Bring a friend along to make it more enjoyable and be creative with the type of exercise you choose. For instance, walk the mall, go skiing, or skate outdoors. If you have a busy schedule, try exercising in several short periods throughout the day.
Watch your diet. Eat regular meals that include protein and vitamin-rich vegetables, drink lots of water, and avoid high carbohydrate and sugary snacks to keep your energy level up.
Ensure you get enough sleep. Research shows that SAD is related to a disturbance in the circadian rhythms (also known as your “internal clock”). Individuals with SAD often have sleep difficulties--they may sleep too much, have middle-night wakings, or feel tired and unrefreshed in the morning. Therefore, practice good sleep hygiene: limit vigorous exercise and caffeine in the evening; go to bed at a consistent time; avoid looking at your phone or other electronics an hour before bed, and engage in relaxation strategies such as deep breathing or taking a hot bath.
Try cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Research suggests that cognitive-behavioural therapy can be as effective as light therapy in treating SAD symptoms, particularly for adults with primarily depressive symptoms. This form of psychotherapy can provide you with helpful coping strategies for managing negative thoughts and addressing behaviours that may be contributing to low mood.
Medication. If the above strategies have not been successful, you may want to speak to your physician, psychiatrist, or pharmacist about the potential benefits of medication/supplements, such as melatonin, Vitamin D, or antidepressants.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by members of the clinical team at Sullivan + Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
