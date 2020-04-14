The last stages of the grief process, acceptance and meaning, are not available to us yet
BY DR. JENNIFER SULLIVAN
OUR lives have been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past six weeks, we have had to rapidly adjust to ways of living that would have been unfathomable two months ago. And all this change has taken its toll on our mental health. Many people describe feelings of stress and anxiety in response to COVID-19. But, as the days turn into months, there is a growing realization that we are experiencing something more than stress and anxiety.
People are describing a feeling of heaviness, or a heavy sadness, says author and grief expert David Kessler. He continues, “the loss of normalcy; the fear of economic toll; the loss of connection is hitting us and we’re grieving. There is a collective grief in the air of a world we have all lost, one that was here a month ago.”
“In addition to the tragic losses of life and health and jobs,” notes author and therapist Lori Gottlieb, are smaller losses experienced across all ages, such as cancelled sports seasons, postponed graduations, weddings, and vacations, and the loss of being able to see family and friends.
Also significant is the loss of the predictability we take for granted in our daily lives.
Adding to the complexity of our collective grief is that the last stages of the grief process, acceptance and meaning, are not available to us yet.
Because no one knows when the pandemic will end, and in what ways the world will be forever changed, we don’t know what it is that we are trying to accept, says resiliency expert, Allison Graham.
But we don’t have to wait for the pandemic to be over to begin working through our grief. Here are some important strategies to help you process your feelings of grief and loss, while still in the midst of the pandemic:
NAME WHAT YOU ARE EXPERIENCING
Naming our experience as grief is powerful. “When you name it, you feel it and it moves through you; emotions need motion,” says Kessler.
TALK ABOUT YOUR GRIEF
Talking about our experiences is an important part of working through grief. Reach out to friends or loved ones and talk about the losses you have experienced and how you are feeling.
FOCUS ON WHAT YOU HAVE CONTROL OVER
Focus on things within your control, like frequently washing your hands, socially isolating, and staying six feet away from others. Similarly, focus on emotions that you can control, such as patience and kindness.
STAY IN THE PRESENT
Anticipatory grief is when your mind goes to the future and imagines the worst. If you find yourself imagining the most catastrophic scenarios about the future, bring yourself back into the present by using the simple technique of naming five things in the room, and just breathing.
Remind yourself that nothing you’ve anticipated has happened and that you’re okay.
BE COMPASSIONATE
Focus on being patient and kind with others. The adage, “Everyone is fighting battles you know nothing about,” has never been more fitting. Help when and where you can. And direct compassion towards yourself as well.
Remind yourself that you too are grieving. Release yourself from any expectations that you should be learning a new skill, remodelling your house, or taking on a self-improvement project.
Above all else, remember that we are resilient, we will get through this, and our lives will eventually return to a new kind of normal. In the meantime, take care of yourself and each other, and, in the words of David Kessler, we can come out of this with post-traumatic growth, not post-traumatic stress.
Changing the Conversation is a monthly column by Jennifer Sullivan, psychologist and CEO of Sullivan and Associates Clinical Psychology, that focuses on normalizing mental health issues through education and public awareness. It appears on the Healthstyle page on the second Tuesday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.