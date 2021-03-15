The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Monday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, with one new death reported.
Also today, an outbreak has been declared at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Geraldton. Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a school when there are two or more COVID-19 cases in students or staff that can be linked within a school setting. At this time, one additional individual associated with the school has tested positive. This individual is deemed to have acquired the infection in the school setting. The school is currently operating virtually with no in-person instruction happening.
There are currently 446 active cases in the region with 41 having resolved since Sunday.
Of the 51 new cases, 14 are household contacts, 10 other close contact, 5 no known exposure, 9 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 13 pending.
Forty-nine of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 1 in First Nation communities, and 1 in the District.
The hospital is up 7 active cases since Sunday. The hospital caseload is currently at 44 patients hospitalized with 7 in ICU.
Total deaths in the region is at 38, up one since the last death reported on March 10.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,390. Of that, 1,906 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 19.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
