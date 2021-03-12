The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced on Friday 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the region
There are currently 435 active cases with 70 having resolved since Thursday.
Of the 82 new cases, 20 are household contacts, 22 other close contact, 13 no known exposure, 14 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 13 pending.
Seventy-eight of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 3 in First Nation communities, and 1 in the District.
There is no change in hospital COVID admissions or deaths The hospital caseload is currently at 35 patients hospitalized with 8 in ICU, down one from Thursday.
Total deaths in the region is at 37. There were no new deaths in the last 48 hours.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,256. Of that, 1,784 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level today, Friday, March 12.
Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit remains the site of the region's only coronavirus variant which was discovered in a Fort Frances resident who returned from travelling to a high-risk area of the province. An earlier case of the same U.K. variant in Dryden has been resolved and is not related to the case in Fort Frances, according to the Northwestern Health Unit.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
