The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardships for many, including Beverly Bates, owner of Acrylic Window Solutions.
It makes and installs acrylic windows, and has had to stop because it requires going into people’s homes and businesses to install the windows from the inside — Bates is not considered an essential service.
The pandemic didn’t keep her out of her workshop.
Bates found a way to make protective shields for salon workers and donated her works to them.
“I was looking for a way to encourage people and reach out to people, including my business associates, and one of these business was Luciana Ierino from Salon 10,” said Bates. “I knew her whole family was in the beauty industry and this is pretty tough on the entire spectrum of her family.”
When Bates offered Ierino’s family help, she said she wasn’t even thinking about protective shields, even though she had been noticing them around the city — specifically in grocery stores.
Ierino responded to Bates’ offer and told her that the business wanted to be “ready” when they reopen after COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, and she would need a shield to protect their nail technicians.
“She asked me, ‘Do you think you can do it?’ “And I said, ‘Well I can try,” says Bates.
After making several prototypes based on pictures that Ierino sent to her, Ierino was able to try them out with her sister inside their salon and they came up with an idea that would work.
“So I told her I’d like to donate them to her . . . then I gave it a little more thought and said, ‘You know what I’d like? I’d like to donate to as many nail techs as I can and help them get started up again,” said Bates.
“I have been in business both in a partnership and on my own for more than 30 years and I know how hard it is to be in business. I know what the struggle is and I especially know what it’s like to be woman in business. I just wanted to pay it forward because people believed in me and have given me a chance.”
“I didn’t expect that,” said Ierino, adding that she warned Bates about limiting the donated shields as demand will grow high.
Ierino said salons don’t know what to expect from the government in terms of reopening when restrictions are lifted, but they want to be ready.
“We have tried to get as much personal protection equipment as possible, we are trying to be prepared and we are trying to follow what they are doing in other cities,” Ierino said.
“When you get your nails done, you are sitting face to face with the technician,” said Ierino. “We are going to wear a mask and do everything we need to . . . and the shield will be an extra precaution for the client and for us.”
Ierino posted the availability of the nail technician shields to licensed, professional and private salons on her personal, business social media site and Bates said things just exploded from there.
Calls started to come in with requests and just last week, Bates delivered 17 shields to different private salons. Living in the rural Nolalu area, the delivery meant a 40-minute drive to the city, plus the multiple stops.
“That was something really important for me to do,” said Bates. “For me, the reward has been all the unbelievable and beautiful comments of gratitude that I’ve gotten. And I don’t want anyone to think that they (salon) didn’t want to pay for them. . . . They all wanted to pay for them, but I said I wanted to do this for as long as I can.”
That time is closing in as Bates is running out of supplies that she purchased at full cost for the project. When COVID-19 hit, I didn’t have a lot of stock in my shop at the time,” she said, adding that she shopped locally at Floyds Auto Glass for materials.
After some testing, she fine tuned the production of the shields and has what she calls an assembly line. To date, she has donated them to 25 different private salons.
With protective shields becoming the “new normal” for opening businesses, Bates will now take orders and will have to charge for them to earn her own living.
The creation of her shields has enabled Bates to diversify her business, making her capable of producing any type of acrylic system that her clients require for general purposes or for COVID-19 protection.
