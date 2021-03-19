On Friday the Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and 45 resolved.
This brings the region down to 399 active cases.
Of the 38 new cases, 16 are household contacts, 10 other close contact, 7 no known exposure, 1 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 4 pending.
Thirty-one of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 5 in the District and 2 in First Nation communities.
The hospital is up 5 case. The hospital caseload is currently at 44 patients hospitalized with 15 in ICU.
Total deaths in the region is at 39.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,571. Of that, 2,133 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level today.
Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford announced this morning that Ontarians aged 75 and older can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the province's booking portal starting Monday, and pharmacies will begin offering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to residents aged 60 and above.
Adults aged 75 and older were set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province is moving ahead because more than half of residents 80 and older have now gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, Ford said.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
