The province announced today that the Thunder Bay district will remain in grey lockdown for another week.
There are few changes to the regulations in the existing levvel: weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies will be allowed up to 15 per cent of the capacity of the room if the gathering is held indoors, or up to 50 people outdoors, as long as physical distancing is maintained. These limits apply to the wedding, funeral or religious services, rite or ceremony – not to gatherings (e.g., receptions) associated with the service. The existing restrictions for organized public events and social gatherings in Grey-Lockdown will continue to apply to such gatherings.
The Health unit reported today that an individual with COVID-19 had been screened and tested positive for the N501Y mutation, also known as the UK variant, which is the most common variant detected in Ontario.
“This is the first indication that we have a variant in our area. This is unfortunate but not surprising, as the variants are increasing in numbers across Ontario.” said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health,
“Variants of concern of the COVID-19 virus are known to spread more easily and quickly. This reinforces the importance of prevention measures. Stay at home as much as possible, interact only with those in your household, immediately isolate if you get symptoms and get tested. When you are outside your home, abide by all the measures to protect yourself and to protect others.”
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced on Friday 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are currently 435 active cases with 70 having resolved since Thursday.
Of the 82 new cases, 20 are household contacts, 22 other close contact, 13 no known exposure, 14 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 13 pending.
Seventy-eight of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 3 in First Nation communities, and 1 in the District.
There is no change in hospital COVID admissions or deaths The hospital caseload is currently at 35 patients hospitalized with 8 in ICU, down one from Thursday.
Total deaths in the region is at 37. There were no new deaths in the last 48 hours.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,256. Of that, 1,784 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level today, Friday, March 12.
Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit remains the site of the region's only coronavirus variant which was discovered in a Fort Frances resident who returned from travelling to a high-risk area of the province. An earlier case of the same U.K. variant in Dryden has been resolved and is not related to the case in Fort Frances, according to the Northwestern Health Unit.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
