The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Monday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are currently 462 active cases with 37 having resolved since Sunday.
Of the 30 new cases, 22 are close contact, 2 no known exposure and 6 pending. 22 of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 3 in First Nation community.
Down 1 active cases in hospital since Thursday, with 36 active patients hospitalized with 10 in ICU.
One new death has been reported, bringing total deaths to 33 in the region.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,024. Of that, 1,522 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 12.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Nanabijou Childcare Centre on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.