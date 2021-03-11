The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced on Thursday 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and the outbreak at the Thunder Bay District Jail is over.
A media release states they will continue to monitor the situation, working with the Thunder Bay District Jail and the Ministry of the Solicitor General to ensure all measures are in place to protect the staff, inmates and the community going forward.
"As a result of the outbreak being declared over, the Section 22 Class Order issued on February 9, 2021, requiring all individuals being released from the Thunder Bay District Jail to go directly to the Isolation Shelter for assessment, will be rescinded.”
There are currently 423 active cases with 37 having resolved since Wednesday.
Of the 46 new cases, 15 are household contacts, 9 close contact, 15 no known exposure, 1 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 6 pending.
Thirty-eight of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 7 in First Nation communities, and 1 in the District.
The hospital is up 4 active cases since Tuesday. The hospital caseload is currently at 35 patients hospitalized with 9 in ICU, down one from Wednesday.
Total deaths in the region is at 37. There were no new deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,174. Of that, 1,714 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 12.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
