The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Friday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are currently 389 active cases with 56 having resolved since Thursday.
Of the 48 new cases, 30 are close contact, 7 no known exposure and 11 pending.
Forty-seven of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 1 in a First Nation community.
The hospital is down 2 active cases since Thursday, with 27 active patients hospitalized and 8 in ICU.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 1,843. Of that, 1,422 have been resolved.
There have been a total of 32 deaths In the region. No change since Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at Sherbrooke Public School, Pioneer Ridge, Wequedong Lodge in Thunder Bay, Hogarth Riverview Manor – Birch/Spruce Grove Resident Home area and Bethammi Nursing Home – Third Floor.
