Hike for Hospice 50/50 Raffle ticket draw underway

Thunder Bay is an incredibly giving city and this generosity is evident in the number of raffle sales selling out in recent weeks. Kudos to them!
In addition to the larger organizations with the fabulous prize offerings, there are a number of smaller old school paper ticket 50/50 draws going on. Hospice Northwest’s Hike for Hospice draw is just one of them. Unable to afford the big price tag for a professionally hosted online raffle, we are battling it out trying to sell 6000 paper tickets in the middle of a global pandemic. Without the traditional venues of booths at local stores and our supporters selling tickets face to face to their friends, we are struggling to find ways to sell our tickets. If we were to sell out, the $10,000+ proceeds would go a long way towards helping the 400 palliative and grief clients we support each year.
I’d like to share a story of the amazing giving spirit we see here in Thunder Bay, which happened this week. One of our very dedicated volunteers offered to take a large number of ticket books.
She told us, “I drive an Acura and one of the reasons that I love my car is it’s connected to the Acura dealership. Such a great, personal company.
Last year I sold some 50/50 tickets to my salesman Sam Logozzo and the General Manager, Ryan Witiluk. Of course I went back to them again this year!
I explained that this year it is much harder for ticket sales due to COVID restrictions.
SUBMITTED BY HOSPICE NORTHWEST
They both generously bought $50 in tickets and then they offered to sell some tickets within their staff & the Mitsubishi dealership next door.
They had them sold in less than 24 hrs! I bought a bunch of Kit Kat chocolate bars to incent sales. 3 tickets got you a bar! They had fun with that!”
We want to send out a huge thank you to our volunteer and to the team at Acura/Mitsubishi!
Please give us a call at 626-5573 if you’d like to purchase tickets! The pot is currently at $7500 but we want to reach at least $10,000. The draw date is May 2nd so we only have a few weeks left!
