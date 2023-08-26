One person is deceased after a vehicle crashed just north of Kenora’s Highway 17A bypass.
Emergency services responded to the collision involving one vehicle around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 671, 12 kilometres north of Highway 17A.
Paramedics took the driver to the Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora where they were pronounced deceased.
The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
OPP North West Region traffic incident management and enforcement team and re-constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
